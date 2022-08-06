From boxing gorillas to a weightlifting squirrel, sporty animals showcase talents in these photos

Advertisement

These stunning photos capture animals from around the world showing off their sporting talents – including a weightlifting squirrel and boxing gorillas.

Completed on the occasion of the Commonwealth Games, which take place this weekend in Birmingham, the images show several creatures seemingly showing off their athletic prowess.

They contain a stunning photo of a pair of feisty bear cubs as they appeared to compete against each other in a boxing match. The photo was taken by photographer Valtteri Mulkahainen, 60, from Sotkamo, Finland.

Elsewhere, Indranel Dani snapped a photo of Indian bullfrogs as they appear to be nimble for the Commonwealth Games playing a game of leapfrog.

This weightlifting squirrel shows off their strength in a hilarious photo captured by photographer Geert Weggen, in a forest near his home in Bispgarden, Sweden, after leaving “dumbbells” made with nuts in the area

These stunning photos capture animals from around the world showing off their sporting talents – including a weightlifting squirrel and boxing gorillas (pictured)

Eyes on the prize! Caton the Police Horse, who worked with the Lancashire Police, can be seen with his football in this adorable photo

Photographer Nicolas Reusens, from Barcelona, ​​Spain, captured an eagle seemingly performing a skating routine as it walked on the icy snow in an unknown location

This stunning photo shows a pair of feisty bear cubs as they appear to be competing in a boxing match. The photo was taken by photographer Valtteri Mulkahainen, 60, from Sotkamo, Finland

Elsewhere, Indranel Dani captured an image (pictured above) of Indian bullfrogs as they appear to be nimble for the Commonwealth Games playing a game of leapfrog

A squirrel appears to be performing the long jump, pictured left, while a dog practices his tennis skills by holding a blue racket in their mouth and bouncing a ball on it

Photographer Niki Colemont captured this adorable squirrel seemingly doing gymnastics as he hung from a tree in an unknown location

Guti, the Boston Terrier, balances a tennis ball on his head, pictured left, while otter Eddie shoots hoops while playing basketball, pictured right

Golden Retriever Ricochet is a champion surfer who puts her board talents to good use teaching disabled children to surf in Southern California

This funny photo shows guinea pigs Buster, left and Bingo, right, with hats and whistles posing with a basketball on the occasion of the Commonwealth Games, which were held in Birmingham this year

Photographer Don McLeish was left stunned after witnessing a pair of playful whales breaching in synch off the coast of the Pacific island of Maui, Hawaii

Trying to Hurdle in the Commonwealth Games? This incredible photo of Jeffrey Wu captured a cheeky zebra running and jumping over hyenas