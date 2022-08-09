From backpacks to stationery, Amazon has everything you need to start the new school year in style

<!–

There is something extremely satisfying about organizing a new school year at school, no matter how old you are.

And if you’re a parent buying for kids, it’s an even better feeling when that gear ends up being a bargain.

Whether you are looking for new pensa school baga planneror anything else to stay on track during the school day, Amazon now has a special Back to School Section full of great offers.

Here are 10 of the most useful items that will get you an A+ for organizing a new school year.

If you want to underline text in different colors, you can do it without having to carry around a lot of pens. You can also use the colors to write different parts of text or brighten up a math equation. Store

This bento box is not only affordable and practical, but also environmentally friendly. Made of wheat fiber materials, FDA approved and BPA free. It is safe and reliable. Make sure you can enjoy delicious food every day. It’s also leak-proof and durable, both of which are important when there are children around. Store

Turn the family iPad into a more school-friendly piece of technology with a wireless keyboard. Typing is faster on a keyboard and it is cheaper than buying a laptop. Store

A new school year means new classes and new extracurricular activities. Make sure you don’t miss anything with this planner. With a weekly overview on every double page, there’s plenty of room for even the busiest agenda plus a space for notes. Store

Parents, you need these in your life to take care of school uniform and keep clothes tidy. It uses oxygen to remove common stains such as makeup, chocolate, pen spaghetti and more Store

This is one of the cheapest laptop deals we’ve seen. Priced at less than $200, this HP laptop helps kids complete tasks with ease, surf the web, and stay connected. It comes with Windows 10. Store

Computers and tablets can crash at any time, so it’s a good idea to back everything up. With a pack of five reduced to $17, each flash drive costs just over $3 and five will last for ages Store

This has all the features you need for advanced math for just $7.99 Some calculators cost over $50, but this is just as good. It will help you with calculus, trigonometry and sums Store

Neon highlighters can hurt the eyes, but these do the job in a more stylish way. Plus, there are eight in a pack, so you can keep some at home and some at school Store