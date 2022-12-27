From aquariums to picnics, Pinterest has revealed the dating makeover for 2023

Aquariums, bookstores, and museums may not be the traditional place to enjoy a romantic date.

But according to experts, Gen Z singles are shaking up the dating scene with hookups in unusual places.

Pinterest trend experts have predicted that the younger generation is seeking alternatives to the traditional happy hour gathering and looking to the new year for unique experiences and activities.

According to 2023 Pinterest predictsSearches for unique date ideas have skyrocketed on the image-sharing platform in the past two years, with ‘date picnic ideas’ rising by a whopping 385 percent.

Dating has had a makeover for the new year with Gen Z getting creative. Increased searches for ‘date picnic ideas’, ‘aquarium’ and ‘bookstore dates’ (stock image)

The second-biggest increase was for ‘aquarium date,’ which was up 235 percent, followed by ‘bookstore date’ at 195 percent and ‘creative date night ideas’ at 120 percent. hundred.

And while dinner and drinks will never go out of style, this new trend highlights the positive impact mixing up your date activities could have.

Generation Z has become the savvy savers and these new date ideas are brilliant ways to get to know each other without breaking the bank.

It seems to reflect how the generation has survived the economic uncertainty of hiring freezes and layoffs.

And fashion-wise, they’ve gone retro with a rom-com core inspired by ’90s comedies like Clueless, The Holiday, and Sex in the City.

They want that lead character energy that defined the movie industry in the 2000s.

That means updating everyday moments and making small habits like trips to the coffee shop feel like a scene from your favorite rom-com.

Popular searches have been ‘2000s girl’ up 235 per cent, followed by ’90s vintage summer outfits’ at 150 per cent and ‘pink mini skirt set’ at 145 per cent.

While 2023 isn’t just for the younger generation, Pinterest has revealed the rise of the YOLO years.

Now that restrictions have eased after the pandemic, Boomers and Gen Xers are determined to get the most out of life.

In 2023 the celebrations will take on a new meaning for this audience and they aim to be the life of the party.

Searches on ‘Golden Anniversary Party’ increased by 370% and ‘Silver 25th Anniversary Cake’ by 245%.

There have also been increases for both ‘100th birthday party ideas’ and ’80th birthday party decorations’.

