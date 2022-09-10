From an iconic dance in Ghana to friendship with Mandela

Elizabeth II maintained special ties to the former colonies of Great Britain and the members of the Commonwealth of Nations in Africa. From the beginning of her reign in Kenya to her memorable encounters with Kwame Nkrumah and Nelson Mandela, the Queen had a longstanding relationship with the African continent.

Elizabeth II visited Africa 21 times during her 70-year reign. According to the British Royal Family’s website, the Queen had visited almost every country in the Commonwealth, but some foreign visits were more impactful than others. Her first trip was especially important.

On February 6, 1952, Princess Elizabeth and her husband Philip, already parents to Charles, born in 1948, and Anne, born in 1950, found themselves in the heart of the Aberdare Mountains, in central Kenya. They planned to spend the night at Treetops, a game viewing lodge 7,000 miles from England.

In the morning the news came: George VI, Britain’s monarch for the past 15 years, had just passed away at the age of 56. On his death, the crown was passed to his eldest daughter, then in a distant country that was not yet a member of the Commonwealth – Kenya would not accede until 1963. Elizabeth II would not learn of her father’s death until after she left Treetops, but her reign began in that hotel.

“I’m pretty sure this is one of the most beautiful experiences the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh have ever had,” a letter dated February 8, 1952, written by an aide to the royal couple responsible for thanking from the owners of the hotel. Treetops burned down in 1954 and a new, much larger establishment has been built since then.

Elizabeth II briefly returned to Kenya in March 1972. In November 1983, she and her husband stayed in the country for four days and returned to Treetops, the lodge where she was when she became Queen. This time she and her husband were dressed more formally. The Queen set foot in Kenya for the last time in October 1991.

On Friday, September 9, 2022, Uhuru Kenyatta, the outgoing President of Kenya and son of Jomo Kenyatta, the former president who welcomed the Queen in 1972, paid tribute to Elizabeth II in a message of condolence. “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a towering icon of selfless service to humanity and an important figurehead not only for the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations, where Kenya is a leading member, but the entire world,” he wrote.

I have received the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and I extend my condolences to the people of the United Kingdom. The Queen’s leadership in the Commonwealth over the past seven decades is admirable. pic.twitter.com/PT3Fv6ws7u — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 8, 2022



Kenya’s newly elected president, William Ruto, also paid tribute to the Queen on Thursday, praising her “admirable” leadership of the Commonwealth. “May her memories continue to inspire us. We join the Commonwealth in mourning and extend our condolences to the Royal Family and the United Kingdom,” he said, after describing the Commonwealth’s evolution as a testament to “the historic legacy” of the queen.

In Ghana, a symbolic dance with Kwame Nkrumah

Of all her travels in Africa, the one in late 1961 was one of the most crucial, says Meriem Amellal Lalmas, journalist at FRANCE 24. The Queen decided to travel to Ghana from 9 to 20 November, despite opposition from the British press and politicians. who were wary of visiting at a time when Kwame Nkrumah, then Ghana’s president, was denouncing authoritarianism. Winston Churchill, herself a mentor to Elizabeth II, even telephoned the then Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan, and asked him to convince the Queen not to visit the country that declared its independence in 1957.

The sovereign refused to cancel the visit. She knew her visit was eagerly anticipated. The impending birth of her third child, Andrew, had forced her to cancel the trip as early as 1959, and Nkrumah had taken it badly. To ease tensions, the royal family had invited him to Balmoral, where the head of state had spent a few days with the queen. Later, Prince Philip traveled to Ghana and promised an imminent visit from his wife.

It was a high stakes visit. Nkrumah, a Marxist, joined the Soviet bloc at the time and threatened to slam the door to the Commonwealth. On her arrival, the British Queen was very well received by the Ghanaian authorities. However, it was at a ball in her honor that she influenced public opinion: in front of the cameras of the world she danced with the president of Ghana.

Queen Elizabeth II is joined by Ghanaian President Kwame Nkrumah as they dance the popular Ghana rhythmic shuffle known as the “High Life” at a farewell ball honoring the Queen and her husband at the state house in Accra, Ghana on November 18, 1961. © AP

“This image seems mundane today, but in this context it was extremely avant-garde. It was a white woman dancing with a black man, it was the ruler of an empire dancing with a subject, as he was then considered, even as he is also the father of Pan-Africanism and Ghanaian independence,” explains Meriem Amellal Lalmas.

The Queen’s visit didn’t stop Nkrumah from getting closer to the Soviet bloc, but it did cause Ghana to break away from the Commonwealth. The queen reassured the president and helped him with funding. Nkrumah later stated, “The wind of change blowing through Africa has become a hurricane. Whatever else is blown into the limbo of history, the personal esteem and affection we have for Your Majesty will remain unaffected.”

Last Thursday, Ghana’s current president, Nana Akufo-Addo, became the first head of state to respond to Elizabeth II’s death. On Twitter, he wrote: “As Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, she oversaw and steered the dramatic transformation of the Union to focus more on our shared values ​​and better governance. She was the rock that kept the organization solid and true to her positive beliefs We will miss her inspiring presence, her calmness, her steadfastness and above all her great love and faith in the higher purpose of the Commonwealth of Nations, and in her ability to make a force for good are in our world.”

Nelson Mandela, the friend from South Africa

South Africa, a member of the Commonwealth since its inception, was a special country for Elizabeth II. She toured the country on her first trip to the African continent, in 1947. It was there, at 21st anniversary, April 21, 1947, when the future Queen declared in a speech that she would dedicate her life to the service of the Commonwealth.

True to the tradition of neutrality, the queen spoke out against apartheid only towards the end of the racist regime. In his book Britain and the World (ed. Armand Colin), historian Philippe Chassaigne explains that Elizabeth II did not want to go to South Africa anymore “because that would mean supporting the apartheid policy”. able to provide discreet support to Brian Mulroney, the Canadian Prime Minister who campaigned for economic sanctions against South Africa in the early 1980s. Margaret Thatcher, the then British Prime Minister, was on the other side.

The complicated relationship between Elizabeth II and Margaret Thatcher was also reflected in the United Kingdom’s approach to Nelson Mandela: While the “Iron Lady” considered the African National Congress (ANC), Madiba’s party, a “terrorist organisation”, the Queen reached out to the future South African leader who had spent 27 years in prison. Shortly after his release in 1990, she welcomed Nelson Mandela to the UK. When Mandela won the presidential election five years later, the Queen traveled to South Africa to meet him.

Earlier, in 1991, Elizabeth II broke protocol by inviting Mandela to the Commonwealth Summit in Harare, Zimbabwe, even though he did not hold the rank required to attend the Queen’s banquet. The Queen, aware of the symbolic significance of this invitation, had already lost some of her restraint when she said she was satisfied with the end of apartheid.

South African President Nelson Mandela stands with Queen Elizabeth II as he arrives at Buckingham Palace, London, for a state banquet in his honor. A photo from this file from July 9, 1996. © AP

In response to the Queen’s death, the Mandela Foundation issued a press release on Friday evoking the very amicable relationship between these two great figures of the 20th century: “They also often spoke on the phone, using their first names to each other as sign of mutual respect and affection [. . .] In the years following his release, Nelson Mandela cultivated a close relationship with the queen, whom he nicknamed “Motlalepula” (“come with the rain”), following her 1995 visit, which was marked by torrential rains.

Complicated Relations With Robert Mugabe’s Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe, the only country in Africa to leave the Commonwealth, had been a complicated and cumbersome partner for Queen Elizabeth II. In 2002, the organization decided to suspend the country from the Council as a way of confirming the presidential elections that were held that year. Elected in 1990 and re-elected in 1996, Morgan Tsvangirai’s President Robert Mugabe won with 56.20% of the vote in an election marked by violence and fraud.

A year later, Zimbabwe decided to slam the door of the Commonwealth, outraged to learn that the organization wanted to maintain the suspension. Robert Mugabe took the opportunity to describe the Commonwealth as an organization run by “racist whites”. He was re-elected in 2008, with 90.22% of the vote, in a race that was once again condemned by many democracies around the world.

In June 2008, the rift between London and Robert Mugabe widened: David Miliband, the foreign minister, proposed to strip the Zimbabwean president of his knighthood, which had been awarded to him in 1994, with the approval of Elizabeth II. “This decision has been taken as a sign of disgust at the human rights violations and contemptuous disregard for the democratic process in Zimbabwe under President Mugabe’s rule,” the British Foreign Office said in a statement.

(with AFP)