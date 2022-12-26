From ’90s grunge denim to bootleg chic, study reveals fashion eras returning in 2023

Fashion is constantly evolving, and shoppers can see trends come and go on a seemingly weekly basis.

But sometimes a seemingly new trend is more of an homage to the past than a look to the future, with throwback pieces like high-waisted jeans and cardigans cementing their place in the modern lens.

Here, FEMAIL takes a look at the unexpected, and in some cases even downright historic, items that will make their mark in the coming year, according to Depop’s 2023 Fashion Themes study.

The report looks at the top trends fashionistas are embracing in their wardrobes based on market search data.

1990s: LARGE GRUNGEY JEAN

The app saw the Y2K aesthetic, previously more focused on hyper-feminine styles a la Juicy Couture, lean towards the more “rebellious” looks of the ’90s and ’00s. Bella Hadid pictured in May

Searches for 'Grunge Sleeze' have seen a 176 percent increase, and distinctive elements of the aesthetic have been on a steady rise.

According to Depop, the grunge-inspired collections from Bottega Veneta and Diesel sparked a biker revolution that seeped into the 2022 fashion scene.

Searches for ‘Grunge Sleeze’ have seen a 176 percent increase, and distinctive elements of the aesthetic have been on a steady rise.

There was a 100 percent increase in searches for slouchy silhouettes and oversized denim and an increase of 101 percent for leather.

Accessories as the runner-inspired shades were also revered by buyers.

1980: BARBIE-STYLE NEON

It seems shoppers are still finding fun new ways to enjoy the ’80s, especially with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie launching in summer 2023.

The report explains that color blocking and layered textures, a particular hallmark of the decade when neons, sequins and scrunchies dominated the aesthetic, are particularly on-trend. Charli XCX photographed this month

The ’80s have been ruling fashion and movies for a while, with mom jeans and neons being as successful as Stranger Things and IT.

According to the report, “Retro never goes out of style, and the Depop community is channeling ever-changing eras of inspiration, from the stiff ’50s to the fluid nature of the ’70s and ’80s.”

She explains that color blocking and layered textures, a particular hallmark of the decade when neons, sequins and scrunchies dominated the aesthetic, are particularly on-trend, “with searches for vibrant hues and striped pieces on the rise.” “.

1800s: VICTORIAN CORSETS-GLAM

Depop’s report shows that these form-fitting outfits, which can be adapted to various styles thanks to being available in various colors and materials, increased 392 percent in searches. Billie Eilish pictured in a corset-style ensemble in May

Also adhering to the Mermaidcore aesthetic are corsets, which continue to grow in popularity.

Depop’s report shows that these form-fitting outfits, which can be adapted to various looks thanks to being available in various colors and materials, were up 392% in searches.

The silhouette is everywhere, from Billie Eilish’s iconic look at the Met Gala in May to Bridgerton’s style, decked out in evening gloves and long tulle skirts.

Turquoise-hued and sequin-embellished corsets may be on the rise next year, as coastal aesthetics continue to influence mainstream trends.

1740s: ELEGANT BUCCANER PIRATE

It is perhaps no surprise that pirate boots experienced a 500% increase in searches by the end of 2022. Pictured: Johnny Depp The Pirates Of The Caribbean – Curse Of The Black Pearl

Shells, aquamarine hues and laid-back seaside styles are no longer the hallmarks of ‘Coastal Grandmother Aesthetic’; now, says Depop, these thalassic themes are viewed through a ‘Mermaidcore’ lens.

Once again, this elevates fashion from the everyday to the magical, often combining mermaid motifs with fantastical tales of sword-wielding sailors.

It’s perhaps no surprise, then, that pirate boots saw a 500 percent increase in searches by the end of 2022.

The pieces are sure to add a modern staple to ethereal ensembles.

AD 500: HEROIC CHAIN ​​MAIL

Chainmail, known for its use as armor, has seen a 265 percent increase in searches on Depop, as shoppers crave a whimsical “celestial look.” Olivia Rodrigo photographed in May

In an attempt to embrace fantastical and fairytale fashions, it seems that Generation Z is going back to the third century for inspiration.

Chainmail, known for its use as armor, has seen a 265 percent increase in searches on Depop, as shoppers crave a whimsical “celestial look.”

Also observed in this category are feather ornaments, which increased by 209 percent, and shoulder pads (40 percent).

Almost Arthurian motifs are also often mixed with a growing interest in astrology, such as impressions of the sun, moon and stars are on the rise with a 64 percent increase.

