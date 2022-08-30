Frogmore Cottage is pictured days before Harry and Meghan are due to return to Britain

<!–

Locals caught a glimpse inside the gates of Frogmore Cottage today – just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to Britain.

The Sussex have recently extended their lease for the property in Windsor, in an unexpected move that has sparked speculation that they may have plans for more frequent visits to the UK in the future.

But it comes amid reports that the pair are not expected to visit the Queen in Balmoral next month, amid an ongoing row over their security with the Home Office.

Meghan spoke this week about how ‘surreal’ it was to go back to Frogmore as she and Harry returned to Britain to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The couple attended just one major event over the weekend in June – spending most of their time at the property packing up their belongings.

A New York Magazine piece reports that Meghan recalls, “You go back and you open drawers and you’re like, oh my god. Is this what I wrote there in my diary? And here are all my socks from this time?’

The article suggested she collected her couch, collected art posters while traveling with friends, and tossed it into “good old Ikea lists,” which was described as “a past message from a single person she hadn’t quite wanted to leave behind.” ‘.

They also celebrated daughter Lilibet’s first birthday with an informal picnic in the gardens of the house.

The Sussexes (pictured in New York last month) recently extended their lease for the property in Windsor, in an unexpected move that sparked speculation that they may be making more frequent trips to the UK in the future.

Harry and Meghan’s visit to the UK and Germany Monday September 5 : Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, an event that brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries

: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, an event that brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries tuesday 6 september : Harry and Meghan head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event

: Harry and Meghan head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event thursday september 8 : The Sussexes then return to the UK for the WellChild Awards

Harry and Meghan have given Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank permission to use the five-bedroom house while living in their £13 million California mansion, but sources recently said the lease renewal is “a signal that they are not will disappear’ ‘.

An insider told the Sun earlier this year: “By agreeing to renew the lease, and with Jack and Eugenie focusing on Portugal, they have a solid presence right in the middle of Windsor Court, where it all happens.”.

“Now they can come and go as they please. The year ahead could be one of the most tumultuous in royal history and the Sussexes are making sure they get a foothold in Windsor.”

The couple are back in the UK for a number of events next week, but are not set to travel to Balmoral, the Scottish Highlands estate, where the Queen is expected to stay for the next few weeks as concerns about her mobility issues mount.

The Telegraph understands that the pair are still awaiting decisions about their safety while in the UK before deciding whether to travel off-schedule. A The Home Office panel will also decide whether they qualify for protection by the Met Police.

On September 5, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel from their California home to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, where Meghan will deliver the keynote address at the opening ceremony.

The pair then head to Germany for a year-long event commemorating the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf on September 6, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London on September 8, where Prince Harry – a long-standing patron of good purpose – will give a speech.

It is believed that September 7 will then have no engagements, meaning they can go visit relatives.

But it’s believed that, as when the US-based couple was in the UK in June, when they weren’t keeping themselves to the fore, they’ll be spending much of their time at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Harry, 37, last saw his grandmother during her platinum anniversary, where he reportedly only had about 15 minutes with her.

They also visited in April, when they secretly met Prince Charles and the Queen on their way to the Netherlands.

After this trip, the Duke spoke of making sure his grandmother “has the right people around her” when, during an interview with NBC, he appeared to take a swipe at the staff of the royal household, including the so-called “men in gray suits.” who advise the queen.

This latest news comes as embattled brothers Prince William and Prince Harry will reportedly not be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death together on Wednesday — neither publicly nor privately.