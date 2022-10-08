Fritz beats Shapovalov set up all-American final with Tiafoe at Japan Open

TOKYO (AP) — Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz landed an all-American final at the Japan Open on Saturday after winning three-set semifinals.

Tiafoe eventually dropped a set in the tournament before beating South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 to reach his second final of the season.

“It was a weird game, but I’m glad I got through it,” said Tiafoe, who will play his fifth final overall. “It won’t always be pretty, it won’t always be the best things, but a win is what matters.”

Fritz, who had spent a week in quarantine last week after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the deciding set on Friday after trailing 3-1, beating Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-7 ( 5), 6-3.