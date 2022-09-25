Frightening scenes as Tulsa receiver repeatedly staggers and collapses before RETURNING to the game

Tulsa receiver Keylon Stokes was on the receiving end of a violent hit that caused him to trip and fall repeatedly.

Amazingly, the fourth-year pass catcher was only taken out of the game temporarily before returning to the field.

After the punch, the 22-year-old Stokes clutched his chest before trying to get to his feet.

Stokes’ legs seemed to give way beneath him as he rose to his feet before collapsing back to the turf.

Keylon Stokes (L) celebrates with receiver Isaiah Epps after a touchdown Saturday

Stokes tried to get back up when his leg completely gave way, sending him tumbling backwards before teammates rushed to his aid.

The Tulsa squad took it all the way to the nationally ranked, No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels, eventually losing 35-27.

Mississippi’s Otis Reese was ejected for the helmet-to-helmet hit that was ruled a goal.

Stokes was leveled by Mississippi’s Otis Reese in a violent collision in Ole Miss’ 35-27 victory

Ole Miss extended their season record to 4-0 with a huge SEC game against Kentucky up front

Stokes, a native of Manvel TX., had three receptions for 50 yards in the loss.

The University of Mississippi moved to 4-0 ahead of an SEC showdown with No. 8 Kentucky next Saturday.

Meanwhile, the honorable mention loss means Tulane sits at 2-2 on the year with the Golden Hurricanes hosting Cincinnati at Chapman Stadium on Saturday night.

Stokes’ legs gave way under him on two separate occasions as he tried to stand up