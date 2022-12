<!–

A rogue wave has hit Sydney’s Clovelly Beach, leaving two people injured before the NSW ambulance took them to hospital.

The man and woman were rescued from the rocks after being hit by the wave at Clovelly at around 3:00pm today.

The visitors assisted the two injured, followed by lifeguards from the City Council and two ambulances.

more to come