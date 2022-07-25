Frightening moment passengers sit in brace position as pilot made emergency landing in Colombia

This is the terrifying moment when passengers were in a brace position before a pilot made an emergency landing in Colombia Monday morning.

Avianca Flight 9351 was en route from Medellín to the Colombian capital, Bogotá, when the pilot discovered a malfunction with one of the Airbus 320 plane’s engines, the airline said.

One of the more than 100 passengers on board the plane registered the rest of the travelers leaning forward against the front seatback and resting their heads on their arms.

The entire plane then erupted into loud claps and cheers as the pilot landed smoothly on the southern tarmac of El Dorado International Airport.

Passengers on Avianca Flight 9351 sit in a brace position as the pilot prepares to land the Airbus 320 plane at El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, Colombia. The airline said one of the engines had failed mid-flight, prompting the pilot to request permission for the emergency landing less than an hour after takeoff from Medellín. No injuries have been reported

Avianca said there was “a warning in one of the aircraft’s systems” after Flight 9351’s engine failed. A pilot manning the Colombian airline’s plane discovered the problem after entering Bogotá airspace

“Flight AV9351, which entered the Medellín-Bogotá route on July 25, had a warning in one of the aircraft’s systems and according to the airline’s safety protocols in these cases, the captain requested an emergency landing at El Dorado Airport” Avianca said in a statement. pronunciation.

Flight 9351 was scheduled to depart José María Cordoba International Airport at 7:43 AM, but departed at 8:07 AM.

It is not known what caused the late departure.

The plane was met by first aid crews on the tarmac. No injuries have been reported

The pilot noticed the engine malfunctioned moments after entering Bogotá airspace and landed safely in El Dorado at 9:01 am.

The Colombian Civil Aviation Authority said the incident caused no delays in departures and arrivals at the airport.

In an interview with Semana weekly, Caracol Radio reporter Yamit Palacio said he heard a loud noise from the plane’s engine, which later became “irritating but constant.”

Palacio praised the captain and the rest of the crew for keeping all the passengers calm.

“Fortunately, the emergency landing went without a hitch, the captain radiated calm and confidence and the crew handled everything professionally,” said Palacio.

Fortunately there was no panic attack, although there were scared faces and some tears. It made the (emergency landing) less traumatic.’