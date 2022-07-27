Frightening footage emerges of a fight at Darwin Woolworths

Shocking images have emerged of a brawl in a city supermarket that involved at least ten people and several knives.

A teenager has been arrested after the violent altercation that took place at a Woolworths store in Darwin on Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses described the fight as a “riot” in which someone reportedly saw a man with a machete.

Video posted to social media showed several people arguing with one who appeared to jump over the counter of a coffee shop before arming himself with a knife.

They then seemed to be running towards the Woolworths store.

Witnesses describe seeing a ‘riot’ break out when people argued at a Woolworths that involved at least 10 people and several knives.

Claire Ross explained what she saw tell ABC Radio Darwin that the chaos was “scary.”

‘While I was closing the roller doors’ [to the adjacent pharmacy] people from outside tried to run into the pharmacy for their own safety, they were really scared for their lives,” Ms Ross said.

“One of the gentlemen with a red wine bottle was going to throw it at people and I hoped he wouldn’t throw it at us.”

Ms. Ross said one of her employees was returning from the trash cans when the melee broke out.

They were then confronted by a man with a knife.

Witnesses described the fight as a ‘riot’, with someone reporting seeing a man with a machete

“It was scary, there were a lot of people who were really distraught. They were just panicked and scared,” Ms. Ross said.

‘He [the staff member said] “I just couldn’t believe it, a man with two knives walked up to me and I thought I was going to die.”

NT Police Superintendent James O’Brien said the chaos was “extremely terrifying.”

“We’re looking at at least 10 people walking around, there were at least two people who may have been armed with knives, that’s clear in all the footage,” said Supt O’Brien.

“What’s very clear from the CCTV is that it was sort of a disagreement between two groups of people…and it’s lucky it hasn’t spilled over to the general public.”

The brawl has been linked to the Wadeye community, where hundreds of people have been displaced amid mounting violence.

A 16-year-old has been arrested and police expect to make further arrests as the investigation continues.

Supt O’Brien said investigators looked at camera images and video footage.

“It’s horrendous behavior – absolutely horrendous – and we don’t expect that in our Darwin CBD, let alone anywhere else in the NT,” said Supt O’Brien.