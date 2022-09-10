‘Frightened’ Jodie Comer, 29, given a bodyguard on set of new film following security scares 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Security on the set of Jodie Comer’s latest film has been increased after a series of incidents that scared the star.

The Mail on Sunday can reveal that the Liverpool-born actress has been given a bodyguard who once worked for Benedict Cumberbatch – her co-star and executive producer of the film.

Sources working on the apocalyptic thriller, The End We Start From, say there has been “a situation” in recent weeks where someone was involved in the film.

This prompted the bosses to bolster Miss Comer’s security and Cumberbatch appears to have recommended a bodyguard previously assigned to him.

A source said: ‘The producers of the film want to make sure everyone is as safe as possible and they didn’t want to take any chances, however small, with Jodie’s unpleasant experiences.

“A bodyguard has been appointed who has looked after Benedict before and other measures have been taken. Jodie’s safety comes first. She’s had bad experiences lately.’

Security has been increased on the set of Jodie Comer’s latest film, and the actress has been assigned a personal bodyguard after a series of incidents that scared the star

Sources working on the apocalyptic thriller, The End We Start From, say “a situation” has occurred in recent weeks involving someone involved in the film

In April, 29-year-old Miss Comer, who played psychotic hit man Villanelle in the award-winning BBC thriller Killing Eve, was the victim of a stalking incident. A fan is said to have arrived at the Harold Pinter Theater for her one-woman show, Prima Facie, in an attempt to present a bouquet of flowers.

Just a month later, the smartly dressed admirer was again reported for “behaving strangely” and was pointed out by security personnel.

In August 2021, Miss Comer was left terrified after a mad fan in France sent threats to kill her, including a chilling message that read, “I’m coming to England to cause carnage.”

The star’s family also reportedly received messages from the 44-year-old man, who was arrested by police after they raided a house in Roubaix, northern France.

In 2016, a woman, believed to be an obsessed fan of Cumberbatch’s TV series Sherlock, made several trips to the star’s north London home, where he lives with his wife Sophie.