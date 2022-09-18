Friends star Matt LeBlanc, 55, makes rare outing

Matt LeBlanc was pictured on a shopping trip Monday, in a rare public appearance for the actor.

The Friends star, 55, picked up some supplies at a Ralphs supermarket in Encino, California.

The former Top Gear host wore a Ford-branded T-shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap for his outing.

I’ll be there for you: Matt LeBlanc was pictured on a shopping trip Monday, in a rare public appearance for the actor

Matt has not been in the picture in public since his six-year split with his girlfriend, British TV producer Aurora Milligan confirmed in February.

A source told The sun at the time, “Matt and Aurora’s relationship has run its course. It’s all over. It’s a huge shame and Matt took the news especially hard, as anyone would.

“He and Aurora fell for each other on Top Gear and although there was quite a big age difference, they were a really great match.

Occasionally: The Friends star, 55, picked up some supplies from a Ralphs grocery store in Encino, California. Pictured at right as Joey Tribbiani in Friends

“But when he announced he was leaving Top Gear and taking on other work, they had a hard time. He is mainly from LA and traveled a lot while Aurora was working in the UK.”

The couple was first linked in May 2016.

Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow, co-star of Matt’s Friends, recently defended their show against the lack of diversity in the popular series, claiming that the show’s creators had “no business writing stories about people of color.”

Pick up supplies: The former Top Gear host wore a Ford-branded t-shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap for his outing

Past: Matt played Joey on Friends for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004

The 59-year-old actress, who played Phoebe Buffay in the sitcom, said David Crane and Marta Kauffman wrote the series about their own personal lives and had no experience of being a person of color.

Lisa, who admitted earlier in 2020 that the series was not represented throughout its 10 seasons and believes if it had been made today it would have been more diverse, has raised the issue again in a new interview.

Lisa said, “I feel like it was a show made by two people who went to Brandeis and wrote about their lives after college. And especially for shows, when it becomes a comedy that is character driven, you write what you know.

“They have nothing to do with writing stories about the experiences of a person of color. I think at that time the big problem I saw was, ‘Where’s the apprenticeship time?” she said. Daily Beast.

Lisa previously told the Sunday Times that if there were a current incarnation of the series, “it wouldn’t be an all-white cast,” adding that the show “should be seen as a time capsule, not for what they did wrong.”