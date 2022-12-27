Friends reveal the horror of the moment beautician Elle Edwards, 26, was shot dead in a pub

Horrified friends of a woman who was shot dead in a packed pub on Christmas Eve described how she sang and danced before hearing explosions “like fireworks” and seeing her sprawled on the floor.

Elle Edwards was celebrating Christmas at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey, a town near Liverpool, with her sister and friends when she was shot in the head at around 11:50 p.m.

Jess, a friend who was with her when she was shot, told her sky news: ‘We went to have a drink and we were in the bar and we only heard bangs, like fireworks. We had been dancing and singing and now she’s on the floor.

We were so happy. It happened so fast that I can’t get it out of my head. I wish we could have done more, but we couldn’t have done anything more.

Heartbroken friends have paid tribute to Ms Edwards (pictured) describing her as ‘the most beautiful angel’.

Partygoers desperately performed CPR on the beautician in an attempt to save her life, but Ms Edwards, described as a “crazy diamond” by friends, died at the scene.

Ms Edwards’ sister, Lucy, lives in Dubai but flew home to celebrate Christmas with her family. She left the pub before her sister was shot dead.

In an emotional post on her Instagram, she said: “My beautiful sister, my best friend, my second mom and my rock.” I love you and I miss you so, so much already. My Elle May.

Friend Jess said, “People were all around her trying to help her, but you can’t do anything.” I just felt grateful that I’m still here, but I felt guilty because I was with my family for Christmas and she wasn’t.”

Referring to Mrs Edwards’s sister who left the pub early, he added: “It comes to mind, whether she should have gone home too.”

Meg, another friend who did not give her last name, said: ‘We had been dancing and singing. I have videos of all of us that I can’t stop looking at. We were so happy.

When asked what memories they had of their friend, they described her as “very funny”, adding: “There was never a time where we went out and didn’t have a ball.”

It comes as Merseyside Police confirmed last night that a 30-year-old man from Tranmere was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

A 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Police say the two suspects have been detained, where they will be questioned by detectives.

Four men inside the pub also suffered gunshot wounds, including a 28-year-old man who police say continues to receive medical treatment at hospital.

Mrs Edwards’ father, Tom, visited the site yesterday to lay flowers amongst the growing sea of ​​tributes left outside the pub, as his family described her as ‘the light of our lives’.

“To my beautiful Elle, you are the light of my life, you will never leave,” her parents wrote.

People have also been urged to “do the right thing and speak up” if they have information about the incident.

Merseyside Police and local councilors say people should not “remain silent” or “sit quietly” if they have useful information about Ms Edwards’ death.

Police and community leaders came together to speak and support the residents of Wallasey Village on Monday.

The officers were joined by local councillors, representatives from Wirral Council and the office of the area MP, Dame Angela Eagle, “to show their support for residents during this tragic time.”

They called people’s homes on the roads surrounding the town “to provide reassurance and to give residents the opportunity to raise any concerns they may have.”

Superintendent Matthew Moscrop said: “We urge anyone with information, however small, to contact us, supporting the investigation and helping to find justice for Elle, her family and others injured or affected.”

“This is not the time for anyone who knows who is responsible for this shooting to be silent. Do the right thing and contact us with information.’

A police officer stands in front of floral and written tributes left in memory of Ms. Edwards near the scene of the shooting.

The local studio, Nova Beauty, where Ms Edwards worked, said staff were “heartbroken”.

He wrote: ‘Absolutely speechless… Heaven won the most beautiful angel. We are all heartbroken, thinking of your entire family at this time Elle, thank you for all the laughter and happiness you brought into our lives, rest in heaven angel, love from your team at Nova.

Detectives yesterday said they believed Ms Edwards was not the target of the attack on the lighthouse in Wallasey Village in Merseyside.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs of Major Crime Investigations said: “We have made two arrests in connection with this cold-blooded shooting.”

“Elle’s family has yet to come to terms with their tragic loss, and our specially trained Family Liaison Officers are supporting them.

“We will not rest until those responsible are brought to justice and I would call on anyone with information to contact us.”

Wirral Borough Council Leader Jeanette Williams described the shooting as “horrendous and abhorrent”.

She said it was a “one-time occurrence that is out of character for the area.”

The council leader added: ‘Our hearts go out to Elle’s family at this tragic time as they deal with the loss of their loved one.

‘If you have any information then do the right thing and speak up, otherwise you are complicit in the young woman’s murder. And no one can sit in silence.

Local councilor Lesley Rennie said residents are “mortified by what happened” and that the killing “appears to be a completely random act of violence where people were enjoying Christmas Eve with family and friends.”

Meanwhile, her friend Tyreece Hon described her as a ‘big sister’ in a touching tribute.

People have been leaving floral and written tributes to the 26-year-old after her tragic death.

He wrote: ‘So last night this angel gained his wings and headed22 to the stars. Ellie, you were always a big sister to me and I can’t believe you were taken away so soon.

‘My heart goes out to your family who welcomed me like a son and I love you very much. Shine bright, crazy diamond. Until we meet again.

And her friend Britt Hughes said that “Christmas will never be the same again” after her tragic passing and that it “made me so happy inside when she walked into the room.”

She added that Ms. Edwards would leave her with “laughing fits” and that she would “miss my beautiful best friend so much.”

He also made a desperate plea, saying: ‘When will people stop shooting?’

The Liverpool Echo reports that people tried to give Ms Edwards CPR as emergency services rushed to the scene.

Heartbroken family and friends have paid tribute to Ms Edwards after the horrific shooting on Christmas Eve.

Taking to social media, a father said his daughter in the pub “was there giving CPR to another girl until help arrived.”

Others described the young woman as a “hero” and a “brave and selfless young lady” for her efforts.

Another parent said: ‘My daughter was there, she and her friends made it home safely but are very distraught. She was standing right next to the girl who was killed. So scary.’

Images had previously surfaced of a woman asking ‘is that a gun?’ her as she was sitting in the pub car park as the horrific incident took place.

Police previously said they believed a gunman fired into the main entrance of the pub and that “minutes later, a dark colored vehicle, possibly an A class Mercedes, was seen leaving the pub car park”.

A 22-year-old man was injured in the legs, while a 24-year-old suffered a hand injury and a 33-year-old was injured in the wrist. Police say none of those injuries are life-threatening.