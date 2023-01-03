Friends of boy kidnapped by pervert who groomed 13-year-old pleaded on Twitter to return boy

Aaron Zeman, a 26-year-old man from Arizona, was arrested December 28 in Grand Island, Nebraska on suspicion of kidnapping a 13-year-old boy from Layton, Utah

Friends of a Utah teen allegedly abducted by a 26-year-old Arizona man pleaded with the kidnapper to release the boy.

Aaron Zeman’s Twitter accounts have contained a variety of sick and disturbing images and messages leading up to the disappearance of 13-year-old Evan McConney of Layton, Utah.

A number of people begged Zeman via Twitter to release the child.

“Give it back, jerk. That’s my friend [redacted],’ a boy tweeted to Zeman who had attended primary school with the missing teenager.

He also tweeted a message of support to the youngster: ‘Stay strong, be careful with me and [redacted] talked about it all day. I don’t know if you’re going to read this, but if there’s a way to do it, just remember to be strong.”

Zeman is a self-described “furry” and dog fetishist who reportedly nursed the child

An AMBER Alert had been issued for the child the previous day and the alarm was raised after a gas station attendant became suspicious.

Zeman, who identifies as a “furry” and is interested in a “puppy play” fetish, went online under the alias “Hunter Fox” and had been interacting with the victim on social media for some time.

Zeman is said to have nursed the child and made explicit reference to sexual activity.

In one case, he posted a video of him masturbating along with a message for the victim.

A series of Twitter posts last month leading up to the kidnapping showed Zeman interacting with the child he called his “lamb.”

Other disturbing footage shows the suspect texting a boy he was allegedly grooming while half-naked

His Twitter accounts contained posts calling the child his “lamb” along with sexually explicit comments

On a photo he placed text about having his ‘lamb’ perform oral sex with a photo of his erect penis.

He is said to have later written, “I am the map. I am the map, I am the map.’

It is believed that “MAP” refers to the acronym for minors, a euphemism used by some, including activists and academics, to describe pedophiles.

He also allegedly had a Twitter account called “SadiqWolfe,” which he also used to communicate with the child.

The accounts have all since been closed, but they all seemed to use similar phrases.

“I would never hurt a child. In fact, as ‘pedophile’ implies – I love children,” one post read. “Love me, hate me, I am who I am.”

Aaron Zeman is said to have managed a number of social media accounts

In a video posted Dec. 15, Zeman allegedly filmed himself masturbating with the caption, “A very special video for a very special boy! Your videos are so friggin’ hot, hehe. You know who you are.’

The teen responded to the message, but was blocked by Twitter.

The next day, Zeman reportedly posted how he was sexually aroused and ready to meet the boy: “I will proudly march beside you, my Lamb. I love you with all my heart and soul, you loving sexy frigger. You’ll soon be in my arms, my love.’

Ten days later, Zeman allegedly kidnapped the boy and drove him 800 miles from his childhood home in Utah.

A number of explicit exchanges saw Zeman and the boy interacting on Twitter as Zeman continually stated how he wanted to have sex with him.

The only thing that belongs in you is me,” Zeman reportedly wrote on December 18.

Zeman is being held in jail in Hall County, Nebraska awaiting charges and extradition to Utah.

The Layton City Police Department in Utah is leading the investigation.

Hunter Fox, aka 26-year-old Aaron Zemen, and Tadashi Kojima were recently arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old boy