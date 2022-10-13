Friendly virus shown to attack Fusobacterium, which causes gum disease and stimulates breast and colon cancer

Credit: La Trobe University



In a world first, researchers at La Trobe University have discovered a virus that attacks a prominent disease-causing bacteria — a “leader” that recruits harmful bacteria to cause periodontitis and potentially help cancer grow and spread.

The uniqueness of the virus was recently officially recognized by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV), which named it Latrobevirus in recognition of its totally new taxonomic genus or group, after its original discovery in 2019 (published in Scientific Reports).

The friendly virus has been shown to attack Fusobacterium – a bacterium that helps create a biofilm, or cluster of harmful bacteria, that causes serious gum disease and may stimulate the growth of certain cancers, including breast and colon cancers.

Lead researcher, associate professor Joe Tucci of La Trobe University, said that while friendly viruses or “bacteriophages” (literally “bacteriophages” (literally “bacteria-eating”) are widespread, no one had previously discovered one that can destroy this powerful player.

“Fusobacterium is known to contribute to periodontitis — which can lead to terrible gum disease and jawbone loss — but may also play a role in cancer growing and spreading,” said associate professor Tucci.

“If we can harness the potential of this newly discovered virus, it could be a game-changer for treating a whole range of serious diseases.”

Associate professor Tucci said using bacteriophages instead of antibiotics in the treatment of bacterial diseases could circumvent a major global health problem.

“We know that bacteria are becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics, so scientists are looking at other ways to fight the ‘bad’ bacteria that can cause disease in humans. Bacteriophages like these could be the answer,” said associate professor Tucci.

Associate professor Tucci said highly targeted treatments also have other benefits.

“Prescribing antibiotics to kill an unwanted bacteria is like trying to kill an ant with a shotgun,” said associate professor Tucci.

“You damage a lot in the process — whereas if you can introduce a bacteriophage that targets just one particular kind of bacteria, you can kill those bacteria with precision therapy without harming the rest of your microbiome.”

“The bacteriophage has the potential to open up a whole new era of precision medicine, and it’s fantastic that our lab at La Trobe University in Bendigo can play a pioneering role in this research,” said associate professor Tucci.

