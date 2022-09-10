Friday singer Rebecca Black steps out in Sydney with girlfriend Veronika

<!–

Her face was known all over the world when she rose to fame at the age of 13 with her viral hit Friday.

But Rebecca Black, now 25, looked totally unrecognizable as she posed with fans on the streets of Sydney this week while out with her rumored girlfriend Veronika.

The American singer showed off her tattoos and piercings as she walked through the city streets with Veronika.

The singer opted for a casual tracksuit and added crisp white sneakers and an oversized hoody, which she wore to stay dry in Sydney’s wet weather.

She tied back her dark brown locks and added gold earrings while opting for a low-key makeup look.

Meanwhile, her friend Veronika wore a blue hoody and black trackies.

Rebecca is currently touring Australia with her new music, which is a far cry from Friday’s low-budget pop.

Earlier this week, she appeared on Today to promote the tour.

‘I’m so excited to be here in Australia now and almost 12 years later’ [Friday],’ she said.

“I just played a sold-out show in Melbourne, and to build an audience that really resonates with what I’m doing now as opposed to this thing from back in the day, I’m very grateful.”

When Black was first released on Friday at age 13, she received a lot of backlash online and was viciously trolled.

At the time, it was also revealed that her mother had paid $2,000 for the pre-written song, which was purchased from a music composition and production company in Los Angeles.

The song went viral for being overwhelmingly “evil” and was mocked by comedians and the public, although some called it “sickly infectious” and it made her an overnight star.

Just three months after its release, the video had over 166 million views on YouTube, but most of the engagement was negative, and at one point the video had received three million dislikes.

Speaking to The Daily Beast after the song’s release, Black said, “Those hurtful comments really shocked me. Sometimes I feel like I’m being cyberbullied.’

In the years since, she has been able to continue her music career on her own terms and has also become a successful influencer, with nearly a million followers on Instagram.

The once-fresh teen now has tattoos and piercings, along with an edgy haircut