‘Friday’ singer Rebecca Black is unrecognisable these days

Rebecca Black has come a long way since she rose to fame at the age of 13 with the viral novelty hit Friday.

The American singer, now 25, showed off her grown-up new look during an interview with the Australian morning show Today.

The once fresh-looking teen now has tattoos and piercings, along with an edgy haircut.

Rebecca is currently touring Australia with her new music, which is a far cry from Friday’s low budget pop.

‘I’m so excited to be here in Australia now and almost 12 years later’ [Friday],’ she said.

“I just played a sold-out show in Melbourne, and to build an audience that really resonates with what I’m doing now as opposed to this thing from back in the day, I’m very grateful.”

When Black was first released on Friday at age 13, she received a lot of backlash online and was viciously trolled.

At the time, it was also revealed that her mother had paid $2,000 for the pre-written song, which was purchased from a music composition and production company in Los Angeles.

The song went viral for being overwhelmingly “evil” and was mocked by comedians and the public, though some called it “sickeningly catchy,” and it made her an overnight star.

Just three months after the video was released, the video had over 166 million views on YouTube, but most of the engagement with the video was negative and at one point the video had received 3 million dislikes.

Speaking to the Daily Beast after the song’s release, Black said, “Those hurtful comments really shocked me. Sometimes I feel like I’m being cyberbullied.’

In the years since, she has been able to continue her music career on her own terms and has also become a successful influencer, with almost 1 million followers on Instagram.