Friday Night Dinner star Harry Landis dead age 90

Friday Night Dinner star Harry Landis has died aged 90.

The London-born actor and director, most recently known for playing Mr. Morris in the Channel 4 sitcom, passed away on Monday.

His death was announced by his agent at Sharry Clark Artists, who wrote on Facebook Monday: “Sad news. Our dear customer Harry Landis has transitioned to spirit.

Rest in peace: Friday Night Dinner star Harry Landis has passed away aged 90 (the actor pictured in 2003)

“Harry had a great career and gained a new following later in life as Mr Morris in Friday Night Dinner. It was a privilege to have had the opportunity to work with him as a client. ‘

The heartfelt post included: ‘Harry, you will be sadly missed. REST IN PEACE.’

After his death, Tracy-Ann Oberman, who appeared in Friday Night Dinner between 2011-2020, paid tribute to him on Twitter.

So Sad: The London-born actor and director, most recently known for playing Mr. Morris in the Channel 4 sitcom, passed away on Monday (pictured with co-star Frances Cuka)

In addition to Tracey, a large number of fans took to Twitter to share their dismay at the death of the legendary actor.

One wrote: ‘RIP Harry Landis. If you haven’t seen Friday Night Dinner yet, you should do so right away.

In addition to sharing a clip of him, she wrote: “Bloody loved #HarryLandis. I’m so sorry to hear of his passing.’

TV star: Harry gained a whole region of new followers thanks to his role as Mr Morris in Friday Night Diner, a role he played from 2012-2014

The thespian also starred on A Hill in Korea as a conscript, while appearing as Felix Kawalski in EastEnders.