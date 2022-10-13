Friday horse racing tips: Daily picks from Fakenham and Uttoxeter

Friday horse racing tips include selections from Fakenham and Uttoxeter.

talkSPORT has run through the race maps and form so you don’t have to, with betting tips for all races from the UK and Ireland.

getty Spiritofthegames is cleaning up the fence at Cheltenham Festival this year

Uttoxeter racing tips

1.49: Kinondo Kwetu 7/4 (NAP)

Now we’re aiming for a five-timer that dates back to April and has progressed well in every race to some tough opponents like Farouk De Cheneau last time and Judge Earle in September, who has since won.

7lbs up but that win suggested he has even more to go and taking on these rivals has weighed in well to keep the wins in.

2.24: Geordie Des Champs 5/2

The first of two races here with an incredibly open competition for four runners.

This one seems to have the JP McManus side favored with Sean Bowen on board.

Won well last time by reversing the order and some against Mr Yeats defying a big weight difference and now seems to be even more in the winning mood having placed third three times before.

Has great form over course and distance here at 1331 – and four starts ago only came in third at a handful of lengths from the impressive Hillview.

4.09: Rozenzee has 7/2 (NB)

An even more closely matched four-rider battle with Cawthorne, Sea Prince, Ballybreeze and Rose Sea Has barely separated at the market, but listed in order the night before the race.

The ‘outsider’ so to speak on 7/2 is one of only two to come in here fresh from a break but the other is hunting for the first time and racing very lightly and as the race approaches the market will be the best guide are how Ballybreeze could fare against these consistent strains.

dr. Richard Newland saw this gray win twice earlier this year and placed well behind the progressive types and a downshift to 2m could provide more improvement where he won’t be deterred from going to the top of the weights.

Racing tips from Fakenham

1.30: Sophosc 11/8 & Yccs Portocervo one way 10/1

Interesting opener where the favorite is easy to defend, given his two wins over hurdles, both by a few months difference, but won by half a length from Larusso under Charlie Todd almost a month ago.

Coming into handicaps for the first time and may just get into a low enough point to get up well over the step during the journey.

However, Yccs Portocervo is an outsider who could be overpriced for a few reasons, and another who was trained by Newland.

The seven-year-old has now largely gone hunting, but today makes the switch to hurdles for the first time since November 2019.

That was a Class 3 handicap and finished a respectable fourth out of ten and now three years later where he has had a chance to make some more progress he is 9lbs lower.

There are a few of these uncertainties in this race and those are best kept an eye on, but keeping these two onside seems like the best choice.

2.05: Spiritofthegames 5/1

One of the top fighters on the Skelton team, but hasn’t won in a while, but never far away.

Especially earlier in the year in third grade at Aintree and Cheltenham and this significant step back in class as the weights dropped gives the ten-year-old a great opportunity.

Can stay that far, although it usually goes closer to two and a half miles, but the 2021 wind operation has yet to get a good demonstration as he often thought others were all too good.

He was just six lengths behind Coole Cody at Cheltenham Festival, just seven lengths behind Midnight Shadow in a busy finish and maybe things are finally right for him.

