Freworks show at LA minor league baseball game goes spectacularly wrong

A fireworks display at a minor league baseball game in LA went spectacularly wrong Friday night when footage showed pryotech launching directly into the fleeing crowd.

Crazed fans watching the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the affiliated team of the Los Angeles Angels based in Madison, Alabama, were stunned when fireworks began to erupt in their direction after the game.

Professional fireworks service Pyro Shows of Alabama — the company hired for the evening — said it “detected a certain product was misplaced and secured in the holder.”

Clips from Friday night’s game show supporters fleeing the grassy banks as sparks and spray shoot dramatically at them amid the chaos.

The Pandas had beaten the Tennesse Smokies 4-1 before the frenzy unfolded.

“No fans were injured, and the fireworks salesman adamantly said that in more than 40 years of experience this has never happened before,” the Trash Pandas said in a statement.

However, one person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement shared by Madison Fire & Rescue Chief David Bailey with al.com.

Bailey described the wound as a “minor leg injury,” adding that the injured person was a stadium worker who worked in the parking lot.

Fireworks at Toyota Field, home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas – the minor league affiliate team of the Los Angeles Angels – misfired as proytechnics launched straight into the crowd after the team’s 4-1 win over the Tennessee Smokies

The Trash Pandas later released a statement claiming that no fans were injured, but that a stadium worker was hit in the leg in a parking lot.

“Madison Fire & Rescue responded, but one paramedic unit and one motorcycle company were not required to provide patient care,” Bailey said in the statement.

The fireworks display started right after the Trash Pandas’ victory and behind the center of Toyota Field, home of the minor league team.

One of the misplaced crackers went across the right corner of the field toward a crowd of families with children.

Spectators were also recorded by others running away from fireworks in part of the field. You hear a fan screaming excitedly, ‘I was the one who recorded that! Look a little one!’ while another bottle rocket launches in his direction.

Another person said ‘oh my god’ as he watched the incident from a different angle.

Fans sitting on a hill near the stands panicked and ran for their lives after a bottle rocket came very close to them

Fireworks service Pyro Shows of Alabama, hired by the Trash Pandas for Friday’s event, later said in a statement that it was “eliminating [the device] from the show until that device and supporting procedures are fully updated to ensure safe shows for our customers

The Trash Pandas later said fireworks at the site are “always supervised by the Madison fire and rescue services.”

“All parties are taking extreme precautions to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Pyro Shows of Alabama, the fireworks service hired for the occasion, added that it will “eliminate” the device from future shows until it is “completely updated to ensure safe shows for our customers.”

The Trash Pandas have regularly set off fireworks throughout the season, making it a tradition to display them after every Friday home game.