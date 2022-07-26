Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday that gas flow to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would drop to 33 million cubic meters per day from Wednesday, compared to its full capacity of more than 160 mcm per day. Follow our live updates for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

6:08 a.m.: EU countries push for deal on weakened plan to cut winter gas use

European Union countries will approve a watered-down EU emergency proposal on Tuesday to curb their gas demand, with opt-outs allowing them to take different national paths to prepare for Russia’s supplies.

Europe faces further gas pressures this week after Russia’s Gazprom said it would again cut flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. With a dozen EU countries already dealing with reduced Russian supplies, Brussels has warned that a complete shutdown is likely – and is urging countries to prepare by saving gas and stocking it for the winter.

Last week, the European Commission proposed emergency rules requiring every country to cut its gas consumption by 15% from August to March. The target would be voluntary, but the Commission could make it binding in the event of a supply emergency.

However, the plan has met resistance from a range of governments and countries have rewritten it to include exemptions for numerous countries and industries. EU energy ministers will meet on Tuesday to approve the final version.

5.15am: Fresh Russian gas cuts threaten economic pain in Europe

Russia said it will stop gas supplies to Europe from Wednesday as a blow to countries that have supported Ukraine.

Russian energy giant Gazprom, citing instructions from an industrial watchdog, said on Monday that gas flow to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would drop to 33 million cubic meters per day from Wednesday.

That is half of the current flows, which are already only 40% of the normal capacity. Before the war, Europe imported about 40% of its gas and 30% of its oil from Russia.

The Kremlin says the gas outage is the result of maintenance problems and Western sanctions, while the European Union has accused Russia of energy blackmail.

Germany said it saw no technical reason for the latest cut.









01:31 The Astora natural gas depot, the largest natural gas storage facility in Western Europe, is pictured in Rehden, Germany, March 16, 2022. © Fabien Bimmer, Reuters

In addition to energy concerns, Ukraine’s state-owned pipeline company said Russian gas giant Gazprom has sharply increased pressure on a pipeline running through Ukraine to supply Russian gas to Europe without notice.

Such pressure spikes can lead to emergencies, including pipeline bursts, and pipeline operators are required to notify each other in advance, the Ukrainian company said. Gazprom was not immediately available for comment.

Gazprom had estimated it delivered 41.7 million cubic meters (mcm) through that pipeline on Monday, up from 41.2 mcm a day earlier.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the Kremlin was waging an “open gas war” against Europe.

Politicians in Europe have repeatedly said that Russia could cut off gas this winter, a move that would plunge Germany into recession and hurt consumers already hit by rising inflation.

Moscow says it is not interested in a complete cessation of gas supplies to Europe.

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters, AP and AFP)