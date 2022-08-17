Fresh ink! Cardi B adds to her extensive body art collection with her first face tattoo

<!–

Cardi B decided to add new artwork to her already extensive tattoo collection.

The 29-year-old Bodak Yellow rapper was spotted in a video posted on Instagram by the tattoo artist Robinson DeLos Santos on Sunday, while getting the side of her jaw tattooed.

The short thirteen-second clip shows the musician covering her face while Santos works on the design, which resembles letters in red ink.

“Today’s work Cardi B,” he captioned the video clip in Spanish.

Santos also shared a selfie of him and Cardi that partly showed the singer’s new design, although neither has spoken about the meaning of the tattoo.

Fans in the comments had split reactions to the new body art, warning that a face tattoo is never a good idea.

“OMG not a good move…i love cardi.B trust…NEVA the face takes away your beauty….” wrote one follower.

Another added: “Well, don’t screw up your face with tattoos, your body is okay, but the face isn’t.”

But others defended her choice, with one fan writing, “Her body her choice, you all buggin and what she does doesn’t even affect your daily life.”

Pictured with husband Offset, 30, daughter Kulture, 4, and Wave, 11 months, on Mother's Day 2022

In January, Cardi – born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – told fans she was thinking about getting her son Wave’s name tattooed, but it’s unclear if her new ink is related to that idea.

“Random but…I’m 1% too close to typing my son’s name on my face…I really want to do it!” she wrote in a Tweet at the time, sharing that she wanted the new tattoo on her jaw.

She shares Wave, 11 months, and daughter Kulture, four, with her Migos rapper husband Offset, 30.

Extensive collection: Cardi already has an extensive collection of ink on her body, with a very colorful peacock and butterfly design that runs all the way from her thigh to her ribcage

Colorful: The Bronx native also has a huge floral tattoo on the back with bright flowers, butterflies and a hummingbird, in a range of colors

The idea could have come from her husband, who has their daughter’s name tattooed on his jawline.

Cardi B and Offset already have tattoos in honor of each other. The singer has his name on the back of her leg, while the Stir Fry rapper has her name tattooed on his neck.

The couple – who have been married since 2017 – also have matching hand tattoos from their wedding date.

Cardi already has an extensive collection of ink on her body, with a very colorful peacock and butterfly design that runs all the way from her thigh to her ribcage.

The Bronx native also has a huge floral tattoo on the back with bright flowers, butterflies, and a hummingbird, in a range of colors, including various shades of purple, orange, blue, red, yellow, and green, among others.