Fresh-faced celebs before they were famous – how many can you recognise?

1.

In 1986, Winona Ryder starred in a film called Lucas, an American romantic comedy that was Ryder’s screen debut – she is now known for her roles in Girl, Interrupted and Stranger Things

2.

Morgan Freeman was the man who answered the phone in the children’s TV series The Electric Company, Freeman, 85, is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood today known for his role as God in Bruce Almighty, The Bucket List, Seven and many more classics.

3.

4.

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​the child star of Spacecamp and would go on to have legendary roles in cult classics like Gladiator

5.

Salma Hayek, 56, has barely turned a day since debuting in 1995’s Desperado and went on to star in The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Everly, Grown Ups, Once upon a time in Mexico and many more

6.

Saoirse Ronan has blockbuster films under her belt such as Mary Queen of Scots, Little Women, Brooklyn and Lady Bird, but her debut was in 2007 in the war film Atonement

7.

Scarlett Johansson, 37, was barely recognizable in 1995’s Lucy Fell, but is now widely recognized as the star of Marvel’s Black Widow movie

8.

Samuel L Jackson, 73, played a colorfully dressed DJ in the 1985 film The Right Thing and during his long career has scored hit roles in Pulp Fiction, Big Game and Snakes on a Plane

9.

Harrison Ford, 80, after starring in the 1969 film In Love, American Style became the leading figure in the Star Wars films and Indiana Jones

10.

He may now be best known for playing everyone’s favorite superhero Captain America (right), but Chris Evans started his film career in the 2001 comedy In Not Another Teen Movie (left)

11.

Courtney Cox may have appeared in Misfits of Science in 1985 (left) – but it wasn’t until she got her big break on TV show Friends that she became Hollywood royalty (right)

12.

Elisabeth Moss may have first appeared in 1999’s Girl, Interrupted (left), but she has gained recognition for her roles in Mad Men and The Handmaid’s Tale

13.

Brad Pitt first appeared in Growing Pains in 1985 (left) and has become a household name and heartthrob around the world (right)

14.

After appearing in Bosom Buddies in 1980, Tom Hanks went on to star in blockbuster films including Forrest Gump and Cast Away (left and right)

15.

As well as Hollywood royalty, Leonardo DiCaprio is also an environmental activist – he’s come a long way since starring in 1995’s Growing Pains as a child (left)

16.

Angelina Jolie is almost unrecognizable with her cropped short hair in the film – and is now one of Hollywood’s most A-list celebrities

17.