WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Fresh-faced celebs before they were famous – how many can you recognise?

Australia
By Jacky

1.

Winona Ryder in Lucas, 1986

Winona Ryder in Stranger Things

Winona Ryder in Stranger Things

In 1986, Winona Ryder starred in a film called Lucas, an American romantic comedy that was Ryder’s screen debut – she is now known for her roles in Girl, Interrupted and Stranger Things

2.

Morgan Freeman was the man who answered the phone in the educational TV series for children

Morgan Freeman was the man who answered the phone in the educational TV series for children

Morgan Freeman, 85, is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood today known for his role as God in Bruce Almighty, The Bucket List, Seven and many more classics

Morgan Freeman, 85, is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood today known for his role as God in Bruce Almighty, The Bucket List, Seven and many more classics

Morgan Freeman was the man who answered the phone in the children’s TV series The Electric Company, Freeman, 85, is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood today known for his role as God in Bruce Almighty, The Bucket List, Seven and many more classics.

3.

4.

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​the child star of Spacecamp and would go on to have legendary roles in cult classics like Gladiator

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​the child star of Spacecamp and would go on to have legendary roles in cult classics like Gladiator

Joaquin Phoenix takes the stage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Joaquin Phoenix takes the stage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​the child star of Spacecamp and would go on to have legendary roles in cult classics like Gladiator

5.

Salma Hayek, 56, has barely turned a day since her debut in 1995 in Desperado

Salma Hayek, 56, has barely turned a day since her debut in 1995 in Desperado

Salma Hayek, 56, went on to star in The Hitman's Bodyguard, Everly, Grown Ups, Once upon a time in Mexico and many more

Salma Hayek, 56, went on to star in The Hitman's Bodyguard, Everly, Grown Ups, Once upon a time in Mexico and many more

Salma Hayek, 56, has barely turned a day since debuting in 1995’s Desperado and went on to star in The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Everly, Grown Ups, Once upon a time in Mexico and many more

6.

Saoirse Ronan's debut was in 2007 in the war film Atonement

Saoirse Ronan's debut was in 2007 in the war film Atonement

Saoirse Ronan, 28, has blockbuster films under her belt such as Mary Queen of Scots, Little Women, Brooklyn and Lady Bird

Saoirse Ronan, 28, has blockbuster films under her belt such as Mary Queen of Scots, Little Women, Brooklyn and Lady Bird

Saoirse Ronan has blockbuster films under her belt such as Mary Queen of Scots, Little Women, Brooklyn and Lady Bird, but her debut was in 2007 in the war film Atonement

7.

Scarlett Johansson, 37, was barely recognizable in Lucy Fall 1995

Scarlett Johansson, 37, was barely recognizable in Lucy Fall 1995

Scarlett Johansson, 37, is the star of Marvel's Black Widow movie

Scarlett Johansson, 37, is the star of Marvel's Black Widow movie

Scarlett Johansson, 37, was barely recognizable in 1995’s Lucy Fell, but is now widely recognized as the star of Marvel’s Black Widow movie

8.

Samuell L Jackson, 73, played a colorfully dressed DJ in the 1985 film The Right Thing

Samuell L Jackson, 73, played a colorfully dressed DJ in the 1985 film The Right Thing

Samuel L Jackson, 73, has had hit roles in Pulp Fiction, Big Game and Snakes on a Plane

Samuel L Jackson, 73, has had hit roles in Pulp Fiction, Big Game and Snakes on a Plane

Samuel L Jackson, 73, played a colorfully dressed DJ in the 1985 film The Right Thing and during his long career has scored hit roles in Pulp Fiction, Big Game and Snakes on a Plane

9.

Harrison Ford in the 1969 film In Love, American Style

Harrison Ford in the 1969 film In Love, American Style

Harrison Ford, 80, was the front man in the Star Wars films and Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford, 80, was the front man in the Star Wars films and Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford, 80, after starring in the 1969 film In Love, American Style became the leading figure in the Star Wars films and Indiana Jones

10.

Chris Evans started his film career in the comedy film In Not Another Teen Movie in 2001

Chris Evans started his film career in the comedy film In Not Another Teen Movie in 2001

He is perhaps now best known for playing everyone's favorite superhero Captain America

He is perhaps now best known for playing everyone's favorite superhero Captain America

He may now be best known for playing everyone’s favorite superhero Captain America (right), but Chris Evans started his film career in the 2001 comedy In Not Another Teen Movie (left)

11.

Misfits Of Science in 1985 may have been a good spot for this actress in the early years of her career - but she's now a household name thanks to a huge TV hit

Misfits Of Science in 1985 may have been a good spot for this actress in the early years of her career - but she's now a household name thanks to a huge TV hit

it wasn't until she got her big break in the TV show Friends that she became Hollywood royalty

it wasn't until she got her big break in the TV show Friends that she became Hollywood royalty

Courtney Cox may have appeared in Misfits of Science in 1985 (left) – but it wasn’t until she got her big break on TV show Friends that she became Hollywood royalty (right)

12.

Elisabeth Moss may have first appeared in 1999's Girl, Interrupted (left), but she has gained recognition for her roles in Mad Men and The Handmaid's Tale

Elisabeth Moss may have first appeared in 1999's Girl, Interrupted (left), but she has gained recognition for her roles in Mad Men and The Handmaid's Tale

She has won acclaim for her roles in Mad Men and The Handmaid's Tale

She has won acclaim for her roles in Mad Men and The Handmaid's Tale

Elisabeth Moss may have first appeared in 1999’s Girl, Interrupted (left), but she has gained recognition for her roles in Mad Men and The Handmaid’s Tale

13.

This Hollywood heartthrob was just as gorgeous back in 1985's Growing Pains as he is today - but can you identify who the hunk is?

This Hollywood heartthrob was just as gorgeous back in 1985's Growing Pains as he is today - but can you identify who the hunk is?

He has gone on to become a household name and a heartthrob around the world

He has gone on to become a household name and a heartthrob around the world

Brad Pitt first appeared in Growing Pains in 1985 (left) and has become a household name and heartthrob around the world (right)

14.

After appearing in Bosom Buddies in 1980, Tom Hanks went on to star in blockbuster films including Forrest Gump and Cast Away (left and right)

After appearing in Bosom Buddies in 1980, Tom Hanks went on to star in blockbuster films including Forrest Gump and Cast Away (left and right)

Tom Hanks went on to star in major motion pictures, including Forrest Gump and Cast Away

Tom Hanks went on to star in major motion pictures, including Forrest Gump and Cast Away

After appearing in Bosom Buddies in 1980, Tom Hanks went on to star in blockbuster films including Forrest Gump and Cast Away (left and right)

15.

he's come a long way since starring in 1995's Growing Pains as a kid

he's come a long way since starring in 1995's Growing Pains as a kid

In addition to being Hollywood royalty, Leonardo DiCaprio is also an environmental activist

In addition to being Hollywood royalty, Leonardo DiCaprio is also an environmental activist

As well as Hollywood royalty, Leonardo DiCaprio is also an environmental activist – he’s come a long way since starring in 1995’s Growing Pains as a child (left)

16.

Angelina Jolie is almost unrecognizable with her cropped short hair in the film - and is now one of Hollywood's most A-list celebrities

Angelina Jolie is almost unrecognizable with her cropped short hair in the film - and is now one of Hollywood's most A-list celebrities

Angelina Jolie is almost unrecognizable with her cropped short hair in the film - and is now one of Hollywood's most A-list celebrities

Angelina Jolie is almost unrecognizable with her cropped short hair in the film - and is now one of Hollywood's most A-list celebrities

Angelina Jolie is almost unrecognizable with her cropped short hair in the film – and is now one of Hollywood’s most A-list celebrities

17.

Jason Bateman appeared in the 1974 film Little House On The Prairie - before going on to become a huge star, appearing in Arrested Development and Horrible Bosses

Jason Bateman appeared in the 1974 film Little House On The Prairie - before going on to become a huge star, appearing in Arrested Development and Horrible Bosses

Jason Bateman appeared in the 1974 film Little House On The Prairie - before going on to become a huge star, appearing in Arrested Development and Horrible Bosses

Jason Bateman appeared in the 1974 film Little House On The Prairie - before going on to become a huge star, appearing in Arrested Development and Horrible Bosses

Jason Bateman appeared in the 1974 film Little House On The Prairie – before going on to become a huge star, appearing in Arrested Development and Horrible Bosses

You might also like More from author
More Stories

SpaceX capsule docks with International…

Jacky

Australian tenant outraged at real…

Jacky

How to use a bubble wand: Things…

Jacky
1 of 5,445

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More