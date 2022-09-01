Frequent flyer spots cable tie on her luggage at Bali airport

<!–

A young Australian traveler has asked fellow holidaymakers what an orange zip tie is on her bag after noticing airport staff placed it on her luggage at an airport in Bali.

‘Does anyone know what this zip tie on our bags means? Arrived last night and a bag took a little longer and came out with this label. I take it he’s been inspected?’ the woman captioned the post.

It seems she’s not the only one to notice a cable tie on her bag after landing at Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar, while others on Facebook offer their own experiences.

The woman, who shared a photo of the suspicious tag on Facebook, said it suddenly appeared on her bag after she landed and went to pick it up at the baggage claim.

‘Oh nooooo, these cable ties give me nightmares! I was arrested in 2019. Mine was green and they pulled me up and searched and charged me $300,” said one woman.

“I had Bluetooth speakers with me as gifts for my friends. They gave me the option to leave them at the airport and pick them up on the way home,” the woman continued, explaining that she chose to pay the fee in this case.

“I had a label on mine and it was searched. I had lactose-free long-life milk with me’, explains another traveler.

‘We had our bags inspected by customs because we had brought a lot of food for friends who live in Bali. After checking we got everything to go,” said another who had two zip ties on his bag.

The woman who asked the original question admitted that she was not stopped by customs and that the check might have been done before landing.

Some claimed chalk had been used on their bags instead of the zip tie to indicate it needed to be checked.

“That happened to me years ago. It was a brand new suitcase and they had put a big white cross on it. I was less than impressed,” commented one user.

He added: “The baggage claim just means you have something in your baggage that they think you shouldn’t have. Mainly extra alcohol.’

According to one expert, these guesses are pretty close to what they’re actually intended for.

Managing Director of Airline Tactical Solutions Martin Engeler told Yahoo Australia it was more of a ‘Bali thing’ – rather than a broader airline practice – to label a bag.

‘They used to mark it with yellow chalk and put a cross on it,’ said Mr Engeler.

“Baggage is screened before they leave the airport… It tells customs to check that bag,” he explained. “It’s for people trying to bring in things like electronics.”

Mr Engeler went on to explain that those zip ties were something used to secure luggage that may have been opened or suspected of having been tampered with.