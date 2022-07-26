Frenkie de Jong will only leave Barcelona for Chelsea this summer

Frenkie De Jong will reportedly only agree to leave Barcelona for Chelsea this summer, as he has no interest in joining Manchester United.

The 25-year-old was chased by United throughout the transfer window and a deal was even struck with the Catalan giants to bring him to Old Trafford.

However, the Holland international has repeatedly made it clear that he does not want to join the Red Devils, and has even admitted in previous posts that he is “very grateful” to his former boss Erik ten Hag for choosing him as a target.

Frenkie de Jong is being chased by Manchester United throughout the transfer period

De Jong admitted he is ‘very grateful’ to his former boss Erik ten Hag for targeting him

The former Ajax star is said to be deeply concerned about United’s functioning, as the player believes it is run ‘irregularly’ by management, which is preventing him from wanting to get back in touch with his former boss.

Therefore, he would only leave the LaLiga side for a move to Stamford Bridge, given that Chelsea can boast of Champions League football, according to Sport.

He is also said to appreciate the ‘project’ and ‘structure’ being built under new controlling owner Todd Boehly.

Thomas Tuchel’s side is unwilling to pay as much as Man Utd for the Holland international

The same report suggests Thomas Tuchel’s side is unwilling to pay as much as Man Utd for De Jong, with Barcelona desperate for a transfer if he doesn’t agree to a cut in his wages.

Although they may not be keen to sell de Jong to the Blues as the two clubs are currently embroiled in a transfer war.

Chelsea have moved to block Marcos Alonso’s transfer to Barca after Catalan club Jules Kunde snatched from under their noses.

According to reports, the Blues are also reluctant to allow fellow defender Cesar Azpilicueta to finalize his move to Camp Nou in what is becoming an increasingly tricky and complicated series of negotiations.

It comes after Barcelona won Sevilla defender Koude for £55million, even after Chelsea saw their offer accepted.

Chelsea have blocked Marcos Alonso’s transfer to Barcelona after Spanish club snatch defender Jules Kounde from under their noses after Sevilla accepted a £55million offer

Chelsea likely to block Barcelona’s offer for Cesar Azpilicueta if Koude joins Catalans

Andreas Christensen already made the move from Chelsea to Barcelona this summer, but there are now doubts whether fellow defenders Alonso and Azpilicueta will follow.

Spanish newspaper Diario Sports report that tensions between the two clubs have increased following the Koude deal.

Chelsea believed they had secured the France international after Sevilla agreed to their £55million offer, but Barcelona made an attempt to overwhelm them at the 11th hour.

Barcelona will increasingly snatch Jules Kounde from Chelsea with a late swoop

Barca had made a similar move to hijack Chelsea’s move earlier this summer to take over Raphinha from Leeds United.

Chelsea came close to signing Kunde, 23, last summer and earlier in this window there was a strong belief in Spain that a move to Stamford Bridge was inevitable once the takeover by Todd Boehly was completed.

However, the player’s preference is for Barcelona and the club even briefly had his shirt name available for purchase on their online store. It was quickly removed.

But Chelsea have reacted furiously and are reportedly willing to block Alonso and Azpilicueta’s exits to the Camp Nou.