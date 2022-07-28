Frenkie de Jong ‘tells Man United and his Barcelona team-mates he will NOT move to Old Trafford’

Frenkie de Jong has reportedly told Manchester United and his team-mates at Barcelona that he will not move to Old Trafford this summer.

Desperate for the Dutch midfielder, United have accepted a £63million offer from Barca, but the transfer is still no closer.

That’s largely because De Jong doesn’t feel like making the switch, as he still owes £17m in wages to the Spanish side.

According to Cadena SERthe 25-year-old has informed the Old Trafford hierarchy of his decision and has also spread the word in Barca’s dressing room.

It is news that both clubs will not like it. Erik ten Hag is eager to be reunited with a player he led at Ajax but may now be forced to look elsewhere as he wants to bolster his midfield.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have made it clear that they want to sell De Jong this summer, as they will have to shift him from their wage bill to register their new purchases with LaLiga.

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen have all arrived at the Camp Nou this summer, despite the club’s well-documented financial troubles. Sevilla defender Jules Kunde would soon follow.

They may still find a buyer for De Jong, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich other potential candidates, but his desire not to move to United will be a blow as Barca had agreed a fee with the Red Devils.

Still, the LaLiga side must also look to the role they play in the midfielder’s stand-off due to the high wages they owe him.

Gary Neville has urged De Jong to sue Barca over the £17million unpaid fee, mainly because they have splashed transfer fees and wages on new players in the meantime.

‘De Jong must consider legal action against Barcelona and all players must support him!’ said the former United player on Twitter.

“A club that spends fortunes on new players while failing to pay full money to those they have under contract is immoral and an offence.

“FIFPRO should stop and stop this kind of bullying.”

Sports post Earlier this month, United reported that United will not give up the pursuit for de Jong, even if it takes until after the start of the new season. The transfer window closes on September 1.

However, the Red Devils accept that there may come a time when they have to accept defeat due to the signing of the midfielder and have a number of alternatives in mind, including Premier League stars Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans.

However, Ten Hag has made it clear that De Jong is central to his plans, so United chiefs Richard Arnold and John Murtough will do everything they can to finalize the deal.