Frenkie de Jong slams ‘LIES’ about his salary and claims his wage is not as ‘big’ as people think

Frenkie de Jong has denied refusing to accept a salary cut at Barcelona and revealed how he had accepted a lower rate in the first three years of his contract with Nou Camp.

The Catalan giants offered De Jong a whopping £400,000 a week after tax when he signed with the club three years ago. He was then handed an extremely lucrative extension under former president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

However, the Holland international has come under fire for his high salary as the club is currently grappling with a financial crisis and trying to abide by LaLiga’s financial fair play rules.

De Jong was given a huge two-year extension by the previous Barcelona president, Bartomeu, and will net €20 million (£16.8 million) this season and a whopping €25 million (£21 million) the next campaign including £17 million in deferred wages.

However, it was previously reported that Barcelona had informed De Jong at the start of the season that they wanted to tear up his current contract and return to his original 2019 contract – when he first signed for the club.

According to reports, De Jong refused a salary cut and fans were furious with the 25-year-old. However, De Jong has set the record straight, saying he agreed to a salary cut in the first three years of his career at the club before insisting his salary is not as high as people think.

Speaking with TV NOS, via Mundo Deportivo,,De Jong said: ‘Many lies and untruths have been spread about my salary.

“In each of the first 3 years I played here, I lowered my salary. Eventually the money comes back, and it’s on top of my regular paycheck, so it seems bigger.

“I think a lot of people don’t understand this, but the numbers that the media is spreading are incorrect.”

De Jong has made it clear that he wants to stay at Barcelona, ​​but the 25-year-old is said to be furious at the way he has been treated by Xavi this season.

The Barcelona manager has left him on the bench for some of the club’s big games

The Barcelona manager has left him on the bench for some of the club’s big games. It has fostered hopes that Manchester United may be able to sign him during the January transfer window.

It has recently emerged that the Premier League giants have not given up hope of landing the Holland international, despite being snubbed by the midfielder over the summer.

The Red Devils spent most of the transfer window chasing the former Ajax star in a £64m deal, only to end up missing Erik ten Hag’s main target as he desperately wanted to stay put.