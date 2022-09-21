Frenkie de Jong breaks his silence and insists he ‘always wanted to stay’ at Barcelona

Frankie de Jong has broken his silence on the Manchester United transfer saga that dominated the summer, revealing he would never move to Old Trafford.

The Dutch star was incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag’s number one target, and had at one point agreed a fee with Barcelona to bring De Jong to the club.

However, agreeing personal terms proved too difficult as the 25-year-old was determined to stay with the LaLiga giants.

Frenkie de Jong says he always wanted to stay at Barcelona despite Man Utd’s summer interest

The Dutch star admitted that he and the Spanish club were not always on the same page

Barcelona were keen to cash in on De Jong as they looked to ease their perilous financial situation. With United willing to pay £65m to secure the Dutchman’s signature, a figure the Barca hierarchy were keen to take.

Yet De Jong, despite the club owning him a large wage bill, stood firm and has now addressed the situation while on media duty for Holland’s upcoming Nations League games with Poland and Belgium.

When asked about interest from the Premier League over the summer, De Jong said:

‘Chelsea and Man United’s interest? I already decided in May that I wanted to stay in Barcelona. I never changed this decision during the summer.’ Repeats his stance that he was never open to a move away from the Nou Camp.

Erik ten Hag had made De Jong his number in goal this summer, but the move did not happen

He later added that at times during the summer he and Barcelona did not always agree on where he wanted to play his football this season.

“I can’t give away too many details. But look.. the club has its own ideas and I have my own ideas too and sometimes it clashes with each other. But at the end of the day it worked out okay.’

United spent most of the summer chasing De Jong, with many expecting the midfielder to link up again with his former Ajax coach in Manchester.

Many expected to see De Jong reunited with boss Ten Hag after playing under him at Ajax

But as the weeks ticked down it became clear that United would need to find alternative options and instead signed former Spurs star Christian Eriksen on a free transfer after leaving Brentford.

Eriksen was succeeded by De Jong’s LaLiga rival Casemiro, who ended a nine-year spell at Real Madrid to join the Red Devils in a £60m deal.

Both players have been quick hits at Old Trafford and after a disappointing start to the season, United are now on a four game run in the Premier League.