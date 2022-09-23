Frenkie de Jong and Joan Laporta have AGREED to discuss a ‘salary adjustment’ when the season ends

Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong will sit down with club president Joan Laporta – with the pair set to discuss the player’s wages.

De Jong had signed an extremely lucrative deal during the previous presidency when Josep Maria Bartomeu was in charge of the Catalan club.

However, due to financial constraints, Barcelona had to reassess their players’ wages to register new signings such as Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Frenkie de Jong (L – pictured after scoring) will be hoping for positive salary talks this summer

The Netherlands international was among those who had to take a serious pay cut to stay at Barcelona and help the side – where the money he was owed was paid via deferred payments.

According to Què T’hi Juguesthe long-awaited new discussion on midfielders’ wages will take place at the end of the season with both parties keen to find a solution.

If the talks between De Jong and Laporta are positive, it should end the speculation that surrounded the 25-year-old all summer.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea were linked with the Dutchman during the transfer window, and a move to the Premier League seemed all but done at one stage.

United had allegedly agreed a deal with Barcelona over the signing of De Jong, but due to the player’s desire to stay at the Nou Camp, a move never materialised.

Joan Laporta has been in charge of trying to save Barcelona’s dangerous financial situation

De Jong’s admiration for the Blaugrana will certainly help Laporta gain the upper hand when it comes to negotiations in the summer.

Talking to NOS during the international break De Jong said: ‘For me it was clear that I wanted to stay at Barcelona.

‘There is no problem – between me and my teammates, nothing has changed’

It looks like Ten Hag will have to wait to be reunited with De Jong, but with Barcelona’s ever-changing financial situation – a lot could change before the end of the season.