French study reveals men are overwhelmingly happy to wear a jockstrap instead of using condoms 

Jockstraps have never really been in fashion, but they seem to be gaining new fans among men who want to prevent their partner from getting pregnant.

The tight-fitting underwear, traditionally worn by athletes, warms the wearer, which can act as a form of birth control.

A French study has found that men are overwhelmingly happy to wear a jockstrap instead of using condoms.

The underwear, which lifts the testicles close to the body, raises their temperature by 2C and lowers sperm count, is apparently worn for 15 hours a day to be most effective.

As an essential part of their equipment, male cricketers have long sworn by jockstraps as a means of holding a box in place to avoid another kind of dazzling accident.

Now, a study of 72 men found that anyone would recommend the underwear to a friend because it was a “natural” form of birth control that spared their partner from the Pill.

Lead author Professor Jeanne Perrin, from the University of Aix-Marseille, said: ‘We know that men already use jockstraps for contraception, but those developed for this have been proven to provide enough warmth to prevent pregnancy.

“While some men still find these pants a little odd or funny, many want to use them.”

The only birth control options currently available to men are condoms, the withdrawal method, or a vasectomy. Researchers are still working on a male version of the pill.

The French jockstrap style underwear has been nicknamed ‘boulocho’, which rather crudely means ‘heated balls’.

Researchers say the device works just as well as the female pill — 51 couples using just the pants had zero pregnancies. The designers are planning more trials and then hope to sell it – including in the UK.

The survey found that 27 percent of men had a better sex life when wearing underwear, and nearly 60 percent had better self-esteem.

Nearly three-quarters wore the jockstrap for 15 hours a day — which could take away the fear of trusting men with birth control.

But 56 percent of the men experienced discomfort, such as irritation and excessive sweating. The device, which is worn under underwear, is much more drastic in its contortion than a regular jockstrap.

Professor Richard Anderson from the University of Edinburgh said: ‘This approach, essentially heating the testicles a bit, has been around for decades, but it seems that only the French are pursuing it.

“It’s great for those who like it because it avoids hormones or pills, but many men seem to find these underwear uncomfortable. So it’s interesting, but it’s unlikely to be in your local M&S anytime soon.”