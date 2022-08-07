French socialite who sued Yorks over Swiss chalet is left furious as Fergie buys £5m Mayfair flats

A French socialite and property owner who owed millions to the Duke of York has become enraged after discovering that Sarah Ferguson had bought a £5 million house in Mayfair.

Isabelle de Rouvre, 74, was owed £6.8million from the sale of a Swiss chalet in 2014 – but agreed to receive only half the amount because she thought the Yorks were struggling financially.

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife bought Mrs de Rouvre’s chalet in Verbier for £18million, but paid her just £13million upfront. Ms. de Rouvre sold it directly to them instead of marketing it after the royals rented it from her in early 2010.

The remaining £5 million was to be paid in installments with interest, and by 2021 this had still not been paid and the family owed a total of £6.8 million.

Ms de Rouvre reportedly settled for a whopping £3.4 million, in part because she believed both the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson were short of money.

But today, the socialite revealed her outrage after it was revealed that Fergie had bought a £5million Mayfair property, reportedly a ‘long-term investment’ for her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Ms De Rouvre labeled the news “unbelievable and unbelievable” and said she believed Fergie “didn’t have a dime”.

Today it also emerged that the prince’s payout to sexual abuse prosecutor Virgina Guiffre could have been as little as £3 million.

Pictured: Isabelle de Rouvre, 74, owed £6.8million from the sale of a Swiss chalet in 2014

The chalet in Verbier, Switzerland, is still owned by the Yorks – Prince Andrew has tried to sell it, but old debt has previously frozen it as an asset

Despite saying in 2010 she is constantly on the brink of bankruptcy, Sarah Ferguson has spent £5million on the Mayfair property

Sarah Ferguson (pictured with ex-husband Prince Andrew in 2019), 62, is said to have bought the house from her boyfriend the Duke of Westminster, 31, who became one of the richest men in the country when he bought his father’s £10 billion inherited fortune in 2016

The French socialite told The Telegraph“I understood they didn’t have the money and thought he was going to go to jail in America, so I thought it was best to get what I could.

“I am outraged to hear that she has spent millions on another property. It’s just incredible and the whole story incredible.

“It’s a dirty story as far as I’m concerned.”

Today it emerged that the prince’s payout to Virginia Guiffre, a sex trafficking victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, could have reached just £3 million.

Ms Guiffre reached an out-of-court settlement with the Duke of York this year, which could cost up to £12million if her costs and a donation to a charity of her choice are taken into account.

Mrs. de Rouvre added: ‘I thought they didn’t have a cent’.

Ms Ferguson, who described herself in 2010 as ‘perpetually on the brink of bankruptcy’, has now bought a £5million house in central London, just a few minutes’ walk from where Ghislaine Maxwell used to live.

The property is located on a quiet cobbled street which is home to an eatery popular with The Beatles in the 1960s and more recently Prince Harry, Rihanna and stars of reality series Made In Chelsea.

Fergie has a history of financial troubles, losing more than £3.2m in the collapse of Hartmoor, her American ‘lifestyle and wellness’ company, and was later caught on a tabloid offering access to Prince Andrew for £500,000.

While questions have been raised about her ability to afford the property, sources close to the 62-year-old claim her financial status improved after she embarked on a writing career that landed several book deals.

Most recently this included a 22-book deal featuring at least three novels of children’s literature.

In 2011, she accepted £15,000 from Jeffrey Epstein, the pedophile financier who introduced Prince Andrew to Virginia Roberts, now Giuffre, to help her avoid bankruptcy.

Split into two flats, the property would be a long-term investment for her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The Duchess is converting the two flats, which have an elegant terrace, bar, two reception rooms and a parking garage, into one house.

But sources say she has no intention of leaving grace and prefers the 30-room Windsor mansion she shares with disgraced ex-husband Prince Andrew – and plans to move into the new premises instead. to rent out.

A spokesman for Prince Andrew said he was not involved in the purchase of the property.

The large open kitchen features a black marble island and worktops with a skylight and large windows for maximum light

The second floor consists of a master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet, a second bedroom suite and a private roof terrace

Pictured: The property offers a beautiful reception room with a cast iron fireplace, large window and two floor to ceiling bookcases

The Duke and Duchess of York with their daughters Beatrice (left) and Eugenie (right) in Verbier, Switzerland

Fergie is said to have bought her new home from her boyfriend the Duke of Westminster, 31, who became one of Britain’s richest people when he inherited his father’s £10 billion fortune and Grosvenor’s property empire in 2016. He is also a close friend of Prince Willem and Prince Harry.

People on the street said the Duchess had been spotted surveying the house in late spring – and seen bumping into a waiting vehicle. They admitted that they were happy to have a famous neighbor again.

Sources told the sun the new Mayfair building is ‘picturesque’ and in ‘one of the smartest areas in London’.

They added: ‘It used to be a couple of flats, but it has been converted into a single property.

“If the girls are going to inherit it at some point, they’re very lucky.

‘It’s a short walk from the best bars and restaurants in town, beautiful parks and other hot spots. But God knows where the money comes from – everyone thought they were completely bald.’

The Duke of York has put the Swiss chalet up for sale over financial concerns, in part due to the costly legal battle and eventual settlement with Ms. Guiffre over her claims that she was the victim of sex trafficking who was forced to have sex with the Prince on three occasions. different occasions.

But he took several blows trying to find a buyer after multiple old debts led to the chalet being frozen as an asset multiple times.

Ms de Rouvre previously called the prince a ‘fool’ after the chalet was frozen again in June this year after a couple claimed he owed them £1.6 million.

She previously said she feels sorry for the couple, whose identities are being kept a secret, knowing that she has experienced the stress she experienced trying to recover the money owed to her after selling Chalet Helora in Verbier to Prince Andrew and Prince Andrew in 2014. Sarah Ferguson had sold.

She said: ‘It was a terrible experience. I don’t understand how he works and I feel very sorry for the people involved in his business.

‘It’s really unbelievable. He caused me so much stress and now it is claimed that other people owe money too.

‘She [Andrew and Sarah] are so crazy. He [Andrew] is an absolute fool and I just can’t understand how he handles his life.’

A source close to Miss de Rouvre previously said her aggressive legal action has “seriously affected her friendship with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, both now 60.”

“Isabelle always loved having the Yorks in their chalet and especially loved their two children,” says the source.

‘She was therefore very happy that the chalet, which she has so many fond memories of, was bought by friends. Unfortunately, this dispute has ruined everything. Isabelle is deeply upset that this has come to this.’