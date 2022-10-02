WhatsNew2Day
French soccer game suspended for 15 minutes after tear gas

By Merry

TOULOUSE, France (AP) – Game was briefly interrupted on Sunday in a French league football match after tear gas from the stands caused some players to struggle to breathe.

Host Toulouse led Montpellier 4-1 when play was interrupted in the second half and the referee decided to send the players back to the dressing room.

The game resumed after a delay of about fifteen minutes and ended in a 4-2 victory for Toulouse.

Fan violence has often marred French football over the past season, and crowd problems have been a concern in the French league this weekend. The French interior ministry banned Nice supporters from attending the match in Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday and even visiting the French capital.

