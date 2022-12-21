French serial killer ‘the serpent’ who inspired a Netflix series to be released

kathmandu: Nepal’s Supreme Court has ordered the release of Charles Sobhraj, a French national known as “the snake”, who police say is responsible for a series of murders in the 1970s and 1980s, due to his age.
Sobhraj, 78, is accused of killing more than 20 young Western backpackers across Asia, mostly by drugging their food or drink. He had served 19 years of his 20-year sentence.
Known as the “bikini killer”, Thailand issued a warrant for his arrest in the mid-1970s on charges of drugging and murdering six women, all wearing bikinis, on a beach in Pattaya.
He was also referred to as “the snake” for his ability to disguise himself following his escape from a prison in India in the mid-1980s, where he served 21 years on murder charges. He was later caught and imprisoned there until 1997.
Last year, the BBC and Netflix co-produced a TV series dramatizing his crimes called The snake.
Sobhraj returned to France after his release from India and was arrested in 2003 from a casino in the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu and later charged with the murder of American backpacker Connie Jo Bronzich. He has been held in a maximum security prison in Kathmandu since 2003.
On Wednesday, Supreme Court Justices Sapana Pradhan Malla and Til Prasad Shrestha ordered that Sobhraj be released and deported from Nepal after serving 19 years in prison.
“The court has ordered that if there is no other reason to keep him in prison, he must be released within 15 days and returned to his country,” said Supreme Court spokesman Bimal Paudel.