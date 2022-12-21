French serial killer ‘the serpent’ who inspired a Netflix series to be released

kathmandu: Nepal’s Supreme Court has ordered the release of Charles Sobhraj, a French national known as “the snake”, who police say is responsible for a series of murders in the 1970s and 1980s, due to his age.

Sobhraj, 78, is accused of killing more than 20 young Western backpackers across Asia, mostly by drugging their food or drink. He had served 19 years of his 20-year sentence.

Charles Sobhraj at a court hearing in 1977. Credit:AP

Known as the “bikini killer”, Thailand issued a warrant for his arrest in the mid-1970s on charges of drugging and murdering six women, all wearing bikinis, on a beach in Pattaya.

He was also referred to as “the snake” for his ability to disguise himself following his escape from a prison in India in the mid-1980s, where he served 21 years on murder charges. He was later caught and imprisoned there until 1997.