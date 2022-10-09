French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne leads delegation to Algeria

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne arrived on Sunday with a high-level delegation in Algeria for a visit to improve ties with the former French colony and major gas exporter.

Her two-day trip along with more than a dozen ministers comes just six weeks after President Emmanuel Macron completed a three-day visit aimed at ending months of tensions with Algiers.

Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane welcomed the delegation at the capital’s main airport, and the pair later chaired a high-level meeting mainly on economic cooperation.

The French and Algerian ministers present signed a dozen texts, including “declarations of intent” on employment, industrial cooperation and tourism.

Earlier in the day, Borne had laid a wreath at a monument to martyrs of Algeria’s eight-year war of independence and visited a cemetery for Frenchmen living in Algeria during France’s 132-year rule, which ended in 1962.

Ties between the North African country and its former colonial ruler had seen months of tension after Macron last year questioned Algeria’s existence as a nation before French occupation, accusing the government of fomenting “hatred toward France.” “.

But during his visit in August, Macron and his Algerian colleague Abdelmadjid Tebboune drew a line under the argument.

On Sunday, the two spoke on the phone and confirmed their “satisfaction with the positive direction” of the tires, Tebboune’s office said.

Borne has a meeting with the president on Monday.

In an interview with news website Tout Sur l’Algerie (TSA), she said the visit would focus on “education, culture, the ecological transition and the economy”.

“More cooperation will be a source of growth for our two countries,” Borne said.

But deliveries of natural gas to France are “not on the table”, according to her office.

Gas supply to Europe

The controversial topic of the two countries’ history, especially during the war, will not feature prominently on her agenda.

During Macron’s visit, the president had announced the creation of a joint commission of historians to examine the colonial period, including the war. France says the panel is still being set up.

Macron rules out an apology from the state for acts committed during the colonial period.

Borne and her cohort are the latest in a series of top European officials to visit Algeria, Africa’s largest natural gas exporter, in search of alternatives to Russia’s energy supply since the war in Ukraine began.

Algeria’s Sonatrach signed a $4 billion oil and gas production deal with Italian, French and US majors in July, but experts have expressed doubts about Algeria’s ability to ramp up capacity in the near term.

In her interview with TSA, Borne noted that France does not rely heavily on natural gas.

But she said Paris wants to develop joint projects in the sector with Algeria “to increase the efficiency of its gas production capacity, which will increase its export capacity to Europe”.

European Union energy commissioner Kadri Simson is also expected in Algiers on Monday and Tuesday.

(AFP)