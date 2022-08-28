French police to investigate Paul Pogba’s claims of extortion

French police have launched an investigation into World Cup winner Paul Pogba’s claims that he is being threatened and the target of extortion by mobsters, a source close to the case told AFP on Sunday.

Pogba’s allegations came after his brother Mathias published a bizarre video online – in four languages ​​(French, Italian, English and Spanish) – promising “great revelations” about the Juventus star.

A statement signed by his lawyers, his mother Yeo Moriba and current agent Rafaela Pimenta said the videos published Saturday night are “unfortunately no surprise”. “They are in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organized gang against Paul Pogba,” the statement said.

“The competent authorities in Italy and France were notified a month ago and there will be no further comments regarding the ongoing investigation.” Mathias Pogba, 32, promised “big revelations about (his) brother Paul Pogba and his agent Rafaela Pimenta,” who took over the company from former agent Mino Raiola who died in April.

He said that “the whole world, as well as my brother’s fans, and especially the French team and Juventus, my brother’s teammates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things”. Also a professional footballer, Mathias Pogba, said people needed to know what he knew to judge whether his brother “deserves his place in the French team and the honor of playing in the World Cup. Whether he deserves to be a starting player are at Juventus.” ”

“All of this is likely to be explosive,” he concluded without adding any substance to his “revelations.” According to two sources close to the Pogba family that AFP has contacted, large sums of money are being demanded from Paul Pogba if he wants to prevent the spread of the allegedly compromising videos.

Paul Pogba, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, returned to Juventus on a free transfer this summer after six years with Manchester United and is currently sidelined with a knee injury. The 29-year-old is expected to return to action next month.

(AFP)