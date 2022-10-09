French PM Borne heads to Algeria in push for better ties

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will begin a visit to Algeria with a top-level delegation on Sunday, urging closer ties with the former French colony and major gas exporter.

Her two-day trip along with 16 ministers — more than a third of her government — comes just six weeks after President Emmanuel Macron completed a three-day visit aimed at ending months of tensions with Algiers.

Borne is expected to conclude agreements on economic cooperation, including energy, although supplies of natural gas to France are “not on the table”, according to its office.

Ties between the North African country and its former colonial ruler had seen months of tension after Macron last year questioned Algeria’s existence as a nation before French occupation, accusing the government of fomenting “hatred toward France.” “.

But during his visit in August, Macron and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune drew the line, declaring a “new, irreversible dynamic of progress”.

Borne will also meet Tebboune, as well as Algerian Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane, with whom she is expected to sign several agreements.

In an interview with news website Tout Sur l’Algerie (TSA), she said the visit would focus on “education, culture, the ecological transition and the economy”.

“More cooperation will be a source of growth for our two countries,” she said.

Gas deliveries to Europe

Shortly after arrival, Borne will lay a wreath at a monument to martyrs of Algeria’s eight-year war of independence, and visit a cemetery for French nationals who resided in Algeria during France’s 132-year rule that ended in 1962.

But the controversial topic of the two countries’ history, especially during the war, will not feature prominently on her agenda.

During Macron’s visit, the president had announced the creation of a joint commission of historians to examine the colonial period, including the war, but again ruled out a state apology for acts committed during the colonial period.

Borne’s predecessor, Jean Castex, was supposed to go to Algeria in April last year, but his visit was canceled at the last minute due to tensions between the two sides.

Borne and her cohort are the latest in a series of top European officials to visit Algeria, Africa’s largest natural gas exporter, in search of alternatives to Russia’s energy supply since the war in Ukraine began.

Algeria’s Sonatrach signed a $4 billion oil and gas production deal with Italian, French and US majors in July, but experts have expressed doubts about Algeria’s ability to ramp up capacity in the near term.

In her interview with TSA, Borne noted that France is not heavily dependent on natural gas, but said Paris wants to develop joint projects in the sector with Algeria “to increase the efficiency of its gas production capacity, which will increase its export capacity to Europe”.

European Union energy commissioner Kadri Simson is also expected in Algiers on Monday and Tuesday.

(AFP)