French parliament backs accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO

The French National Assembly voted on Tuesday to ratify Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATO following the two countries’ historic decision to renounce their neutrality during the war in Ukraine. All 30 NATO member states must formally ratify the measure before Sweden and Finland can enjoy the full protection of Article 5 of the NATO Charter in the event of an attack. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

2:05 a.m.: US Senate votes Wednesday on Finland and Sweden joining NATO

The US Senate will vote on Wednesday to approve Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Tuesday.

Schumer said the debate will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET (1730 GMT).

01.35am: French parliament ratifies Sweden and Finland joining NATO

The French National Assembly voted on Tuesday to ratify Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATO after the two countries’ historic decision to renounce their neutrality. The measure was passed by 209 votes to 46.

France joins “twenty allies” who “have already ratified the protocols,” French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said.

All thirty NATO member states must formally ratify the measure before Sweden and Finland can enjoy the full protection of Article 5 of the NATO Charter in the event of an attack. Meanwhile, Turkey threatens to “freeze” the process, accusing the two Scandinavian countries of aiding the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its allies, which Ankara considers terrorist organizations.

12:30 p.m.: Woman believed to be Putin’s ‘girlfriend’ in latest round of US sanctions

The United States on Tuesday blacklisted the alleged girlfriend of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the tycoon owner of the second-largest estate in London in the latest round of sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine.

Also affected by US trade bans were several other oligarchs believed to be close to Putin, four officials named by Russia to manage occupied territories in Ukraine, and about two dozen advanced technology institutes and companies, including major state-owned companies. supported electronics entities.

