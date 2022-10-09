French Nobel Prize winner Ernaux endorses inflation, climate protest against Macron

French author Annie Ernaux, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature this week, signed an open letter on Sunday supporting a massive protest against President Emmanuel Macron called by the country’s left-wing opposition.

Organizers of the October 16 demonstration have accused Macron of failing to address rising prices for energy and other essentials, and of failing to act on climate change.

“Emmanuel Macron is using this inflation to widen the wealth gaps and increase the profits of capital at the expense of everyone,” the letter said in the Journal du Dimanche.

“And this shock enables this government of the rich to enter a new phase: to attack the pillars of our solidarity, the heart of our social protection – first with working conditions and now the pension system.”

Ernaux, 82, was named first and one of the most prominent of the 69 signatories, including co-authors, economists, professors and activists.

Macron, a former investment banker, had praised Ernaux’s winning of the Nobel Prize, calling her voice “that of the freedom of women and of the forgotten.”

But the unusual public criticism from a writer whose deeply intimate and feminist works have garnered much acclaim in recent years could fuel anger over his plan to make the French work last longer.

Massive strikes greeted his first attempt to cut the retirement age from 62 to 65 two years ago, before he aborted the pensions review with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

His government, which lacks a majority in parliament, has vowed to consult with trade unions and other parties on a reform it deems urgent, but is pushing for a bill to be voted on in the coming months.

(AFP)