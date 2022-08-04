French MPs approve 20 billion-euro package to help with soaring inflation

French lawmakers on Wednesday approved a 20 billion euro ($20.3 billion) package of measures to help struggling families cope with rising energy and food prices.

The vote of 395 to-112 came after a heated debate in the National Assembly, where French President Emmanuel Macron no longer has a majority. The Senate also approved the text on Wednesday evening.

The bill was a key pledge from Macron, who was reelected to a second term in April. It was also a crucial test of the government’s ability to govern – and of the opposition’s ability to influence the legislative process.

Macron’s centrist alliance won the most seats in the National Assembly in June but lost its absolute majority as a left-wing coalition and the far-right both made huge gains and became strong opposition forces.

Annual inflation has hit a record 8.6% for the 19 countries using the common euro, swollen by a huge rise in food and energy costs, fueled in part by the war in Ukraine. In France, annual inflation is estimated at 6.5%.

“Your purchasing power is our priority,” says the French government spokesman Olivier Veran tweeted. “To protect you from inflation, we have maintained the price cap for gas and electricity and put in place a price cap to limit rent increases to 3.5%.”

The bill also includes an increase in pensions and some social benefits by 4%. On fuel, a current state-funded discount of 18 cents per liter will increase to 30 cents in September and October. Private companies are also encouraged to offer employees an annual tax-free bonus of up to 6,000 euros ($6,080).

The text was supported by members of Macron’s centrist alliance, the conservative party The Republicans and the far-right National Rally. It has been debated in parliament, along with an updated version of the budget law, which will be voted on later this week.

The left-wing Nupes coalition — the largest opposition force, made up of the far-left, communists, socialists and the Greens — criticized the measures as not going far enough and voted broadly against the bill on Wednesday.

Aurélie Trouvé, of the far-left party France Unbowed, said: “Nothing is in line with the level of inflation… The project actually makes the decline in purchasing power legal.”

Fierce discussions in the National Assembly led to the debate being extended to evenings and weekends, with lawmakers from Macron’s alliance sometimes having to sprint into the room to prevent opposition amendments from being passed.

“We are living in one of the most serious energy crises, which represents about 60% of current inflation,” said Energy Transition Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher.

She said the bill includes measures to boost French energy production and supply, including potentially requisitioning gas-fired power plants if gas supplies are threatened.

Another measure is the installation of a floating terminal in the western port of Le Havre to be able to import more liquefied natural gas, which comes by ship from the US and Qatar, among others.

The debates of recent weeks in the National Assembly have contrasted sharply with previous years, when Macron had a large majority, allowing him to take action almost automatically.

The parliamentary session ends this week for both houses of parliament, the National Assembly and the Senate. French lawmakers will debate again in October.

(AP)