French minister urges Lebanon to swiftly elect new president

BEIRUT (AP) – French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Friday urged Lebanon to quickly elect a new president or else the poverty-stricken country could plunge into a deeper political crisis.

Colonna’s comments in Beirut came after Lebanon’s divided parliament failed twice to elect a successor to Michel Aoun, without a majority candidate in the running. It took two years for lawmakers to reach a settlement and Aoun voted to power in 2016. Meanwhile, the Lebanese government has been operating under limited concierge capacity for months as political parties struggle to agree on new leadership.

Electing a president and appointing a new government amid one of the world’s worst economic spirals on record is a critical priority, Colonna said. Aoun’s six-year term ends on October 31.

“Lebanon cannot face the danger of a vacuum in its political leadership,” Colonna told reporters at Rafik Hariri International Airport after meeting Lebanon’s leaders, including Aoun and interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

“In the current context,” she added, “it would be worrying and dangerous to impose a political crisis on the Lebanese people.”

The small Mediterranean nation’s economy has spiraled into a spiral over the past three years, plunging three-quarters of the population into poverty after decades of corruption and financial mismanagement. While the country a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund, Lebanon has struggled to implement a series of reforms that would eventually improve transparency and restructure its failed banks.

Lebanon’s prospects are so dire that it has faced a spate of raids by desperate savers on their banks, which have imposed strict withdrawal limits on savings since late 2019.

Aoun announced on Thursday evening that Lebanon had officially approved a US-brokered proposal to delimit the maritime border with Israel after months of indirect talks.. The country hopes that demarcating its disputed waters will pave the way for establishing an oil and gas industry to generate much-needed revenue for the economically collapsed country.

While Colonna celebrated the agreement and described it as a “historic deal,” she said it should not overshadow the urgency of achieving an IMF-approved program to restructure its economy and regain investor confidence.

PART: