French man sparks hospital evacuation after arriving with a WWI artillery shell stuck in his rectum

Doctors were shocked after an 88-year-old French man arrived at hospital with a World War I bomb lodged in his rectum.

The unnamed elderly man arrived at Sainte Musse hospital in Toulon, southern France, on Saturday night, hoping the artillery shell would be dislodged from his anus.

But his arrival sparked a bomb threat as hospital officials feared the antique explosive might explode, French news organization Var-Matin reported.

Bomb disposal experts quickly arrived on the scene and determined there was little risk of the grenade exploding inside the man.

It is clear that the man had put it in his buttocks for sexual pleasure.

A spokesman for Sainte Musse Hospital said: “An emergency occurred from 9:00 pm to 11:30 pm on Saturday night requiring the intervention of bomb disposal personnel, the evacuation of adult and child emergencies, and the diversion of incoming emergencies.” ‘

The spokesperson added: “We had to manage risk in a reactive framework. When in doubt, we have taken all precautions.’

Despite doctors understandably fearing for their safety if they surgically removed the object, blast experts were able to put them at ease.

It turned out that the bomb was a World War I collectible and was a common explosive used by the French military in the early 1900s.

In what must have been a painful series of events for the older man, the doctors finally got around to removing the shell.

Surgeons worked to cut open his abdomen and remove the shell.

Once it was detached from the man’s rectum, doctors measured the shell at 8 inches long and over 2 inches wide.

The hospital spokesman said that the man is now recovering well and is in ‘good health’.