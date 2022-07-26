French international Nordi Mukiele bids farewell to RB Leipzig as he nears £13m move to PSG

PSG has signed the versatile French defender Nordi Mukiele to a five-year contract with RB Leipzig, the French champions announced on Tuesday.

Mukiele, who joined Leipzig in 2018 from PSG’s Ligue 1 rival Montpellier, said goodbye to the German side and their supporters in a social media post on Tuesday.

No financial details were given, but the deal is said to be worth £13 million, including add-ons.

“So at the age of twenty-four, the Montreuil native returns to France by committing himself to Paris St Germain until 2027, where he finds a region he knows by heart and a club he has met several times,” PSG said on their website. website.

“Performance was noticed by French team coach Didier Deschamps who called him last September, the opportunity for Mukiele to wear the blue jersey for the first time came during a 2-0 success against Finland.”

Mukiele played 146 appearances for Leipzig in all competitions, helping them reach the semi-finals of the 2020 Champions League and this year win the German Cup, the club’s first major trophy.

The arrival of Mukiele, who came to Leipzig from Montpellier in 2018, at PSG will provide an alternative to Achraf Hakimi on the right side of the defence.

Mukiele – who can also play in a three-man defence, a system favored by new coach Christophe Galtier – will become the French champions’ third summer recruit after Portuguese midfielder Vitinha and young French striker Hugo Ekitike.

PSG will kick off their league campaign on August 6 at Clermont Foot, who have been promoted to the top tier for the first time.