French Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo in P11 as Lando Norris outshines McLaren struggler again

Daniel Ricciardo’s woes continued as the Australian star trudged to P11 in another bad show for the under fire McLaren star.

Arriving at the Paul Ricard circuit after a defiant social media post insisting he will remain with the F1 team next season, Ricciardo failed to back up his words with a slow qualifying session on Saturday.

The former Red Bull ace failed to make the top 10 shootout, with Yuki Tsunoda rounding out the group advancing to Q3 and forcing Ricciardo to settle for P11.

To make matters worse, Ricciardo’s younger team-mate Lando Norris put his car on the third row for Sunday’s race after taking P5.

“I’m working hard with the team to make improvements and get the car back where it belongs,” Ricciardo said in a passionate Twitter message earlier this month.

“I still want this more than ever.”

With speculation as to whether Ricciardo, the winner of eight Grand Prix but only one since leaving Red Bull, would end his contract early at the end of this season, the Australian acted decisively.

“There have been a lot of rumors about my future in Formula 1, but I want you to hear from me,” he said in his post.

“I am committed to McLaren until the end of next year and will not walk away from the sport.

‘Appreciate that it hasn’t always been easy, but who wants easy?!’

McLaren boss Zak Brown described Ricciardo’s performance as disappointing earlier this season, but two weeks ago he insisted the team were 100 per cent behind him, to allay any uncertainty about his seat for next season.

However, McLaren gave young rising star Colton Herta a surprise F1 test last Monday, which cast further doubts about Ricciardo’s position.

IndyCar racer Herta started the first of two days at the Portimao circuit in a 2021 spec car.