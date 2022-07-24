French Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz defends Ferrari despite costly pit call

Carlos Sainz believes criticism of Ferrari’s strategy is unfair, despite what appeared to be another costly mistake at the French Grand Prix.

The Spaniard did well to move up the rankings after starting at the back of the grid due to fines for new engine parts.

However, he was given a five-second time penalty after being given the green light to leave his pit box, nearly colliding with Alexander Albon. And then, surprisingly, he was told to pit again as he battled and overtook Sergio Perez for third, securing a podium spot.

Carlos Sainz believes criticism of Ferrari’s strategy this season has been largely unjustified

Sainz was unable to return to the podium after being called into the pits

With 10 laps to go he didn’t have enough time to make up those places, even with fresh tires. He had to settle for fifth place.

Asked by Sky about strategy after the race, Sainz said: “I think the team has done a very good job this year on strategy. I still believe that at Ferrari we get super criticism for things that other teams might be going through in their pit stop windows.’

“Every time there’s a tricky moment in terms of strategy, we talk about things, but we’re not a disaster like people seem to say we are.

“It’s just, we like to talk about things, we’re open about it – yes, I was in the middle of overtaking, but the team believed this was the right lap to stop and come back through the field.

Sainz had overtaken Sergio Perez for third place, securing a podium spot

“I believed at that point it might be better to take the risk and stay out and see what happens to the tires even if it was a medium tire at the limit of life – but I had just made it to P3 and I saw a podium finish, I thought if I keep these tires long, maybe I can finish on the podium.

“But we’ll never know. It was a feeling, the team has a lot more data on the computer, they have a lot more numbers to go through, and once they’ve made that decision, I’m 100 percent confident they’re doing it with the best of intentions and the best. in spirit.’