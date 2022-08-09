French experts try to save beluga whale that swam up the Seine

French marine experts try to rescue a beluga whale that swam up the River Seine and return it to the sea.

The team will try to get the animal weighing nearly 1,800 pounds onto a refrigerated truck and take it to an undisclosed seawater basin.

Authorities said once this is done, it can be treated for several days before being released into the open sea.

The 13-foot whale, a protected species commonly found in Arctic waters, was spotted a week ago en route to Paris and is now located 131 miles inland.

“An operation will be launched tonight to mislead the beluga in the Seine,” said government officials from the Eure department, who are orchestrating the effort.

The animal’s progress inland has been blocked by a lock at Saint-Pierre-La-Garenne in Normandy, and its health has deteriorated after it refused to eat.

But the situation is currently ‘satisfactory’, says Isabelle Brasseur of the Marineland marine animal park in southern France.

She is part of a Marineland team sent to assist in the rescue, along with the Sea Shepherd France NGO.

‘What is special is that the banks of the Seine are not accessible to vehicles here… everything will have to be done by hand,’ said Brasseur.

So far, the beluga has not turned around and experts have rejected any attempt to push it back to the English Channel by boats, as it would stress the weakened animal and would likely be useless in any case.

“There we hope it has a better chance of survival,” NGO Sea Shepherd France, which is assisting the operation, said Tuesday.

It added that sedation is not an option, as belugas are so-called “voluntary breaths” that must be awake to inhale air.

“In any case, we need to get it out of there… and try to figure out what’s going on,” Brasseur said.

Vets keep a constant eye on the move.

“There may be internal issues that we can’t see,” she said, despite the fact that belugas as a species are “extremely hardy.”

Interest in the beluga’s fate has spread far beyond France, leading to a large influx of financial donations and other assistance from both conservation groups and individuals, officials said.

Sea Shepherd issued a call on Monday specifically for heavy ropes, nets, mattresses and other equipment.

Belugas are normally only found in cold Arctic waters, and although they migrate south in the fall to feed as ice, they rarely venture that far.

According to the French Pelagis Observatory, which specializes in marine mammals, the closest beluga population is outside the Svalbard Archipelago, north of Norway, 3000 kilometers from the Seine.

The captive whale is only the second beluga ever sighted in France. The first was pulled from the mouth of the Loire in 1948 in a fishing net.