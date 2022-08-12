French bulldog wears mask that makes her look like HANNIBAL LECTER

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A sassy French bulldog has been nicknamed Hannibal Lecter – after she had to wear a sinister mask to keep her from eating insects.

Olive, who lives in Texas, got a bad belly after secretly eating tasty grasshoppers.

Owner Megan Lasuzzo, 32, then bought her a dog mask from Amazon for just $13.

However, she didn’t realize how much her two-year-old dog would look like the fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter from the 1991 cult film Silence of the Lambs.

Two-year-old Olive can’t get enough of munching on the tasty grasshoppers that gave her an upset stomach.

Megan, who lives with her husband and their two French bulldogs Olive, and Valentino, nine, said: “Last year we noticed there were so many grasshoppers in our backyard, but we didn’t know Olive was eating them and we didn’t know why she had stomach upset for a few days.

“We started watching her closely outside and realized she was actively hunting and eating them.

“Everything that jumps around grabs her attention.

“The problem is she wouldn’t stick with one, and later that night her stomach wouldn’t agree either.”

Olive ate the little critters ‘like cones’ but they gave her a bad stomach and diarrhea.

Owner Megan Lasuzzo, 32, carries her French Bulldog Olive in a backpack as she enjoys a walk

The mask has earned her the nickname Hannibull-dog Lecter, as well as Houndable Lecter and Hannibal Lick-ter

The mask — commonly used by vets and groomers — is now a way to keep her from eating them while still enjoying the yard.

Megan said, “It’s used more as a training tool to get her to stop. It’s a work in progress – she still wants to exterminate all the locusts.

“We called the vet and let them know what was going on and they said to prevent her from eating them, so that’s what we’re doing.

“She doesn’t always get the mask treatment, only when she’s feeling particularly homicidal.

“When we’re in the backyard, we never lose sight of it.”

Olive does not wear the mask for long and is supervised.

She can still open her mouth and breathe and pant; the mask actually just makes her less accurate at hunting, catching, and consuming the locusts.

Her tummy has also returned to normal after Megan thwarted her grasshopper-heavy diet.

The Silence of the Lambs is a 1991 American psychological horror film and cult classic starring Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster.

But while the mask is effective, it has also sparked the interest of neighbors and other dog walkers.

Megan said: ‘We also get a lot of comments about how she looks [Hannibal Lecter].

“We also get some really clever comments like ‘she was born in the bark’ or ‘detected lecter’ or ‘Hannibal licktor’.

“We say she’s our Hannibull dog Lecter.”