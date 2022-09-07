French bulldog Mercedes rescued by Gold Coast cops who allegedly find $50,000 of ice and GHB

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A stolen French Bulldog was recovered by Australian detectives in a raid that also led to the alleged discovery of $50,000 worth of street drugs.

Gold Coast detectives recovered the puppy Mercedes, and reportedly a stash of ice, Xanax and GHB, and cash after acting Wednesday under a search warrant for a Ferny Avenue unit in Surfers Paradise.

The dog, which was stolen from a house on Old Burleigh Road in Surfers Paradise on May 15, 2022, was reunited with her owner after the raid.

A stolen French Bulldog was recovered by Australian detectives in a raid that also led to the alleged discovery of $50,000 street drugs (pictured are the two Frenchmen found in the Surfers Paradise unit)

A man and a woman, both 35, were arrested on suspicion of drug possession and stockpiling and one in connection with the proceeds of a crime under the Drugs Misuse Act

Police arrested three people at the scene, a Tweed Heads man, 35, and two Surfers Paradise women, aged 35 and 59.

The younger couple were arrested on suspicion of drug possession and supplies and one in relation to the proceeds of a crime under the Drugs Misuse Act.

“Officers also found large amounts of crystal methylamphetamine, Xanax, GHB and approximately $5,700 in cash throughout the unit,” a Queensland police statement claimed.

Police videos released later showed a man and woman being questioned before being arrested

The video also showed Mercedes the French Bulldog being reunited with her owner, who was waiting outside the apartment.

The estimated value of the drugs was $50,000, the statement said.

The two 35-year-olds were due to appear before the Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The elderly woman was questioned and detained on drug charges after arriving during the police investigation.

She is due to appear before the same court on October 7.

Police have also released a video of the arrest showing two French Bulldogs enthusiastically greeting at least five detectives as they enter the apartment.

The clip also appeared to show the discovery of drugs, cash and the younger couple being questioned and arrested.

The police video also appeared to show the discovery of drugs including crystal meth and GHB worth an estimated $50,000 and $5,700 in cash.

“What’s in here?” you hear a detective say as he pulls on a plastic bag containing a crystallized substance.

The video also showed Mercedes being reunited with her owner, who was waiting outside the apartment.

The second dog in the video would not have been stolen.