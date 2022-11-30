You would be hard pressed to find a country as proud of its food and culture as the French.

But today they have every reason to check that the baguette has been given a special UNESCO heritage status.

The bread, which literally means ‘magic wand’ and was aptly dubbed ‘250 grams of magic and perfection’ by Emmanuel Macron, is one of the nation’s enduring symbols.

And experts meeting in Morocco this week decided that the humble French flute — made only of flour, water, salt and yeast — deserves UN recognition.

Baker David Buelens takes the baguettes out of an oven at a bakery in Versailles, west of Paris, yesterday ahead of the UNESCO decision

UNESCO has voted to include the ‘artisan know-how and culture of baguettes’ on the list of intangible cultural heritage, which already includes some 600 traditions from more than 130 countries.

It does not provide special protection for baguettes, but is added to the list to “demonstrate the diversity of this heritage and highlight its importance.”

France decided to submit the baguette to the panel after seeing pizza from Naples given special status, with Macron declaring: “The baguette is the envy of the whole world.”

He added: ‘Excellence and expertise must be preserved, which is why it must be listed as a monument.’

UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay said it celebrates “the French way of life: the baguette is a daily ritual, a structuring element of the meal, synonymous with sharing and conviviality.

‘It is important that these skills and social habits continue to exist in the future.’

The baguette, an airy, elongated loaf of bread with a crispy crust, has been a central part of the French diet for at least 100 years, although some believe it has been around longer.

Three Parisian city councilors hand out baguettes on Boulevard Diderot after a bakery closed

According to one legend, Napoleon Bonaparte’s bakers invented the elongated shape to make it easier to carry his troops, while another claims that it was actually an Austrian baker named August Zang who invented the baguette.

Today, a baguette – meaning ‘stick’ or ‘stick’ – is sold for about 1 euro.

Made only with flour, water, salt and yeast, baguette dough must rest for 15 to 20 hours at a temperature between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius, according to the French Bakers’ Federation, which fights to protect its market from industrial bakeries.

More than six billion baked goods are baked in France every year, according to the National Federation of French Bakeries, but the UNESCO status comes at a challenging time for the industry.

France has been losing about 400 artisan bakeries a year since 1970, from 55,000 (one in 790 inhabitants) to 35,000 today (one in 2,000).

In 1949, a young boy buys several baguettes in preparation for the general bakers’ strike in Paris

The decline is due to the proliferation of industrial bakeries and supermarkets out of town in rural areas, while city dwellers increasingly turn to sourdough and trade their ham baguettes for hamburgers.

Yet it remains a very common sight to see people ritually chewing off the warm end with a few sticks under their arm when they leave the bakery or ‘boulangerie’.

There are national competitions, where the candidates are cut in half to allow the judges to judge the regularity of their honeycomb structure, as well as the color of the interior, which should be cream.

But despite being a seemingly immortal part of French life, the baguette didn’t officially get its name until 1920, when a new law set the minimum weight (80 grams) and maximum length (40 centimeters).

‘Initially, baguettes were seen as a luxury product. The working class ate rustic bread that was better preserved,” says Loic Bienassis of the European Institute of Food History and Cultures, who helped prepare the UNESCO dossier.

Parisians buy bread on August 27, 1944, after years of living on rations during World War II

“Then consumption became widespread and the countryside was conquered by baguettes in the 1960s and 1970s,” he said.

Its earlier history is rather uncertain.

Some say long loaves were common as early as the 18th century; others that the introduction of steam ovens by Austrian baker August Zang in the 1830s was necessary to shape its modern incarnation.

A popular story is that Napoleon ordered bread to be made into thin sticks that could be more easily carried by soldiers.

Another links baguettes to the construction of the Paris Metro in the late 1800s, and the idea that baguettes were easier to tear up and share, avoiding quarrels among the workers and the need for knives.

France submitted its request to UNESCO in early 2021, favoring baguettes over the tin roofs of Paris and a wine festival in Arbois.

“It is a recognition for the community of artisan bakers and patisserie chefs,” Dominique Anract, president of the bakery federation, said in a statement.

“The baguette is flour, water, salt and yeast – and the craftsman’s savoir-faire.”