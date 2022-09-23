French actress Marion Cotillard pictured getting into character on set in Croatia

French actress Marion Cotillard has gotten stuck in her character while filming for her latest movie in Croatia.

The 46-year-old was pictured wearing a polka-dot dress, a brown summer hat and sunglasses while holding a cigarette looking over a balcony while on set in the village of Dubrovnik, Croatia.

She plays the role of Solange D’Ayen in the historical biopic Lee, which chronicles the life of the Vogue model turned World War II correspondent Lee Miller.

On the set: French actress Marion Cotillard got stuck in her character while filming for her latest movie in Croatia

Marion stars alongside actors Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Josh O’Connor.

Titled Lee, the film follows the photojournalist’s life and experiences as she travels to the front lines of World War II and attempts to uncover the horrific truths of the Nazis.

The actress looked relaxed in her role, with a concerned expression on her face as she maintained her character throughout the filming.

Her hair was worn in big curls and had a dark red lip that matched her understated French look perfectly.

In character: The 46-year-old was pictured wearing a polka-dot dress, a brown summer hat and sunglasses holding a cigarette while looking over a balcony

Relaxed: Marion plays Solange D’Ayen in the historical biopic Lee, which chronicles the life of the Vogue model turned World War II correspondent Lee Miller

Hidden Past: Lee (pictured with Frederick Laws in 1950) buried the record of her remarkable life in boxes in the attic of her Sussex home

After returning to the UK after the war, Lee buried the record of her wartime work in boxes in the attic of her home in Sussex, and her photos were not discovered until after her death by her son.

During her journey, she comes to realize the truths of her own past – after being the victim of rape when she was only seven years old.

In 1914, Lee had been sent to stay with family friends near New York while her mother, Florence, was sick in the hospital. While there, she was raped and infected with gonorrhea – apparently by a male friend or relative of the family she was staying with.

Later in life, the New York fashion photographer went from an appearance in American Vogue to the horrors of Nazi Germany firsthand and became one of the most important photographers to capture the 20th century.

Filming: Marion’s hair was worn in big curls and sported a dark red lip that matched her understated French look

Teamwork: Titled Lee, the film follows the photojournalist’s life and experiences as she travels to the front lines of World War II and tries to uncover the horrific truths of the Nazis

She was one of only two female combat photographers during World War II and was also one of the few female correspondents to venture into the liberated concentration camps.

Before World War II, she worked as a 1920s cover girl and worked with surrealist artists in Europe before embarking on a photojournalistic career.

She felt that photography ‘was ideally suited to women as a profession, because it seems to me that women are faster and more flexible than men. And I think they have an intuition that helps them understand personalities faster than men.”

In 1937, Picasso painted six portraits of Lee, including one in which she had a third eye.

After living in Cairo for a period, she returned to Paris where she met British surrealist painter and curator Roland Penrose, who would later teach the use of camouflage during World War II.